Where Oregon Is Separating Themselves From the Rest of the Big Ten in Recruiting
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The Oregon Ducks have been on fire in recruiting for the 2027 class and currently have the top class in the Big Ten.
Oregon's Highest Rated Commits
Out of the top 10 Big Ten commits from the 2027 class per Rivals’ rankings, three of them are committed to Oregon. No other Big Ten team has more than two commits from this top 10 list. The Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Nebraska Cornhuskers all have two and the Indiana Hoosiers have one.
Here are the three highest rated Oregon commits in the 2027 class that fall in this top 10.
Will Mencl, Quarterback
Will Mencl is a 6-3, 205 pound quarterback out of Chandler, Arizona. He is rated by Rivals as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2027.
As a junior for Chandler in 2025-26, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards with 33 touchdowns and five interceptions. He committed to Oregon back on April 22 of 2026.
Dakota Guerrant, Wide Receiver
Dakota Guerrant is a 6-1, wide receiver out of Harper Woods, Michigan. He is rated by Rivals as a five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the class of 2027.
Guerrant has been committed to Oregon since June 16 of this year.
Xavier Sabb, Wide Receiver
Xavier Sabb is a 6-0, 195 pound wide receiver out of Glassboro, New Jersey. He is rated by Rivals as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 class.
As a junior in high school in 2025-26, Sabb hauled in 59 receptions for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been committed to Oregon since April 4 of 2026.
Ducks Class Ranked No. 1 in Big Ten
As of now, Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten per Rivals. The class consists of 25 commits, with 17 of them being rated as either four or five star recruits.
Oregon’s national recruiting reach is on display with their three top rated recruits on the top 10 Big Ten commit list. Mencl, Guerrant, and Sabb are all out of state recruits and are all in different timezones than each other. It doesn’t matter where the player may be, if Oregon coach Dan Lanning sees something in them, he’ll pursue them. That’s why Oregon has recruited at such a high level under Lanning.
All three of Oregon’s most recent recruiting classes (2024, 2025, 2026) were ranked as top five classes in the country. The 2027 class looks to be well on its way to keeping this streak of top five classes alive for Lanning’s Ducks.
It has translated to on-field success, as Oregon has made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons and seems poised to make it again in 2026.
The Ducks have gotten closer each year under Lanning to appearing in the national title game. They lost in the semifinal last season. Will they go even farther this season?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1