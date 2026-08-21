Where Oregon Is Separating Themselves From the Rest of the Big Ten in Recruiting

The Oregon Ducks have been on fire in recruiting for the 2027 class and currently have the top class in the Big Ten.

Oregon's Highest Rated Commits

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of the top 10 Big Ten commits from the 2027 class per Rivals’ rankings, three of them are committed to Oregon. No other Big Ten team has more than two commits from this top 10 list. The Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Nebraska Cornhuskers all have two and the Indiana Hoosiers have one.

Top Big Ten commits in the 2027 Rivals300‼️



Read: https://t.co/d0WCqqOSZG pic.twitter.com/iLfQXM8NWM — Rivals (@Rivals) August 20, 2026

Here are the three highest rated Oregon commits in the 2027 class that fall in this top 10.

Will Mencl, Quarterback

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl stands during CUSD Football Media Day at Scheels in Chandler, on July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Mencl is a 6-3, 205 pound quarterback out of Chandler, Arizona. He is rated by Rivals as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2027.

As a junior for Chandler in 2025-26, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards with 33 touchdowns and five interceptions. He committed to Oregon back on April 22 of 2026.

Dakota Guerrant, Wide Receiver

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant was present during Oakland Activities Association Football Media Day on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Rochester High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakota Guerrant is a 6-1, wide receiver out of Harper Woods, Michigan. He is rated by Rivals as a five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the class of 2027.

Guerrant has been committed to Oregon since June 16 of this year.

Xavier Sabb, Wide Receiver

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Xavier Sabb is a 6-0, 195 pound wide receiver out of Glassboro, New Jersey. He is rated by Rivals as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

As a junior in high school in 2025-26, Sabb hauled in 59 receptions for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been committed to Oregon since April 4 of 2026.

Ducks Class Ranked No. 1 in Big Ten

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now, Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten per Rivals. The class consists of 25 commits, with 17 of them being rated as either four or five star recruits.

Oregon’s national recruiting reach is on display with their three top rated recruits on the top 10 Big Ten commit list. Mencl, Guerrant, and Sabb are all out of state recruits and are all in different timezones than each other. It doesn’t matter where the player may be, if Oregon coach Dan Lanning sees something in them, he’ll pursue them. That’s why Oregon has recruited at such a high level under Lanning.

All three of Oregon’s most recent recruiting classes (2024, 2025, 2026) were ranked as top five classes in the country. The 2027 class looks to be well on its way to keeping this streak of top five classes alive for Lanning’s Ducks.

It has translated to on-field success, as Oregon has made the College Football Playoff the past two seasons and seems poised to make it again in 2026.

The Ducks have gotten closer each year under Lanning to appearing in the national title game. They lost in the semifinal last season. Will they go even farther this season?

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