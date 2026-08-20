Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Ranking Holding Strong Before the Season

The Oregon Ducks appear to be almost done building upon their recruiting class in the class of 2027. They have landed a plethora of different commits in the class, a total of 25 thus far, to be exact.

Recently, ESPN shared an update on where things stand across the nation when it comes to the class of 2027. They detailed where each team was ranked, along with sharing where the teams were previously ranked in the updates prior. For Oregon, the Ducks were ranked fairly at No. 3 overall in the country, which is the same ranking that Oregon's class of 2027 holds according to 247Sports.

If the Ducks want to rise any further in the rankings, they will have to hope that their commits can individually rise to help the team overall, as there aren’t many more targets that remain on the board for the program at this time.

Where Oregon Currently Ranks

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN, the Ducks have moved up one spot with the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish being the only team Oregon trails.

The team that the Ducks traded spots with was the Texas Longhorns, who now rank as the No. 4 team in the class despite being No. 3 in the last rankings update prior to this one.

Who Helps the Oregon Ducks the Most

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The main contributing players to this ranking for the Ducks include offensive weapon and five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, as well as five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister on the defensive side of the ball. The two represent a deep class and are the highest-rated commits on their respective side of the football.

As for Sabb, he is a shifty wide receiver who is great when it comes to running routes. His route tree is intriguing due to his double moves and complex tasks within each play call. He is also very good when it comes to moving the chains on short-yardage plays. The best trait Sabb brings to the table is his yards after catch. The average tackler won’t be able to bring him down due to his quick ball carrier moves and elite vision, which is what has helped him earn his ranking.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Stepp, he is elite in many different areas. This includes his frame, as he is extremely lengthy, bringing towering size but also a rare mixture of speed. His hips are fluid as well, which has allowed him to move in a quick manner in zone coverage.

He is violent at the line of scrimmage and has the objective of jamming wide receivers when in man coverage, but his wingspan allows him to miss on a step or two when other cornerbacks would have been burned down the sidelines. His break on the ball is also something that can’t be overlooked, as he has a see-ball-get-ball mindset.

Feister is the latest to commit to Oregon, and the thumping linebacker prospect is recognized as one of the more physical linebackers in his recruiting class.

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