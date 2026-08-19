Oregon Four-Star Recruiting Target Announces Fall Visit Plans

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks coaching staff continue to add to their list of recruiting targets in the 2028 class who are set to visit in the fall.

Four-star receiver recruit Hayden Koo recently announced his fall game-day visits, with the Ducks making the cut.

Hayden Koo Announces Fall Visits

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning waits to talk to an referee during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Koo is scheduled to visit Eugene on Nov. 14 for the Ducks’ game against the Michigan Wolverines, per Greg Biggins of Rivals. Koo will join the list of recruits already set to visit for that premier Big Ten matchup, with four-star offensive tackle Cannon Zubeck being another.

The four-star receiver is ranked as high as the No. 147 overall recruit in the 2028 cycle, the No. 21 receiver and the No. 9 player in California, per 247Sports. The Stanford Cardinals, California Golden Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Northwestern Wildcats, BYU Cougars, UCLA Bruins and Ohio State Buckeyes were all included in his fall visit announcement.

According to the Rivals Prediction Machine, the USC Trojans and Ducks have the two top chances of landing Koo. USC sits at 22.5 percent, with Oregon trailing at 19.7 percent.

Koo told Biggins that receivers coach Ross Douglas is his lead recruiter and has painted a picture of his possible fit at Oregon. Koo also called Oregon a "dream school" in his interview with Rivals.

The Ducks will be fighting with Big Ten foes Ohio State, USC, Michigan, UCLA and Northwestern to land another blue-chip receiver and try to swoop him away from their conference rivals.

Oregon Ducks Receiver Recruiting Success

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant was present during Oakland Activities Association Football Media Day on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Rochester High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning and Douglas are no strangers to hauling in top receiver recruiting classes. In the 2027 cycle, Oregon holds commitments from five-star receivers Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb, with another blue-chip commitment coming from two-way standout Tae Walden Jr.

While USC and Ohio State have longstanding reputations of being future NFL receiver factories, the Ducks are turning into a hub for receiver talent as they continue to experience recruiting success in recent cycles.

Dakorien Moore is perhaps the biggest example of a top receiver recruit reaping the benefits of his decision to commit to Oregon. Moore has just one season of experience under his belt after being the top receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore started as a true freshman and recorded three receiving touchdowns and 497 yards on 34 receptions, while rushing for a touchdown. Then, there’s former four-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who was a signing day flip from the Buckeyes to the Ducks due to his relationships with the coaching staff. McClellan broke through as a redshirt freshman in 2025 with three touchdowns.

Oregon’s 2026 five-star Jalen Lott continues to turn heads in practice highlights posted by the official Oregon football account, as well as 2024 five-star Gaitlin Bair, who is set to debut while serving on a two-year mission trip.

Even though former Oregon receivers – like Malik Benson, Tez Johnson and Troy Franklin – are turning heads in the NFL recently, the current and future batch of highly-touted recruits headed to Eugene have the opportunity to develop into potential Day 1 NFL picks. That could attract future targets, such as Koo, to potentially choose the Ducks over their Big Ten rivals.

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