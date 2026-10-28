Oregon’s Biggest Concerns After Illinois Loss: What’s Real and What’s an Overreaction

Oregon’s season has taken a catastrophic turn, and the fallout from the Ducks’ latest loss to Illinois has only added to the questions surrounding Coach Dan Lanning’s program.

After opening the 2026 season ranked No. 2 nationally with hopes of making a deep College Football Playoff run, Oregon has fallen to 4-3 following a 21-10 loss to Illinois. The Ducks have struggled to find consistency offensively, have officially lost starting quarterback Dante Moore to a season-ending injury and fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer less than 24 hours after the loss.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks entered the season with the talent and financial resources to make a serious run at a national title. At Oregon’s Media Day ahead of the season, Lanning repeatedly made it clear that Oregon's goal was to “make history.” Instead, the Ducks are facing questions about their offensive direction, their investment in the roster and what the current collapse means for the future of the program.

Considering Oregon's talent, recruiting success and championship aspirations, the frustration among the fan base is more than understandable. However, not every concern surrounding the program carries the same weight.

Oregon’s Talent and Financial Investment Aren’t Translating Into Results

Arguably, the most legitimate concern surrounding Oregon is the gap between the resources available to the program and its performance this season.

According to The NIL Standard, Oregon’s 2026 roster carries an estimated NIL market value of $44.3 million, which ranks second nationally in its model as of Oct. 22. The figure is an independent estimate of player market value, not a confirmed payroll or a total of reported contracts, but it illustrates the level of investment associated with the Ducks’ roster.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks booster Phil Knight against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectations were equally significant. Quarterback Dante Moore entered the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025. Wide receiver Evan Stewart also returned to the receiving corps, while fellow receiver Dakorien Moore brought additional potential after an impressive freshman season.

Yet the offense has struggled to consistently produce at the level expected of a national championship contender.

Oregon scored just 10 points against Illinois. The Ducks also averaged only 14 points across their previous three Big Ten games.

Losing Moore helps explain the decline, but it does not eliminate the questions. Oregon has gone 1-2 in October without him, and the coaching staff has struggled to find consistent offensive production with Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas sharing starts.

Lanning’s decision to dismiss Mehringer and hand offensive coordination responsibilities to Jay Johnson also raises questions about the original staff construction. Mehringer was promoted to offensive coordinator for 2026 after Will Stein left to become Kentucky’s head coach.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a program with Oregon’s resources and roster talent falls to 4-3, the question becomes whether the staff can turn those advantages into the results the program expects.

That concern is real. Oregon has the resources to compete at the highest level, but its investment has not consistently translated into championship-caliber football this season.

Dan Lanning’s Blueprint Isn’t Broken Yet

“Dan Lanning is one of the biggest frauds in America,” one critic wrote on social media. The user went on to accuse Lanning of riding Kirby Smart’s coattails and called for him to be fired.

The post is just one example of how quickly the conversation around Oregon has shifted from disappointment over a lost season to questions about whether Lanning is the right person to lead the program at all. After opening the year ranked No. 2 nationally, the Ducks are 4-3 following a 21-10 loss to Illinois, and Lanning has already made a midseason change at offensive coordinator.

There are legitimate reasons to question how Oregon got here. But questioning Lanning’s decisions this season is different from declaring his entire program-building blueprint a failure. His track record in Eugene is evidence that the latter conclusion is premature.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since taking over in 2022, Lanning has led Oregon to double-digit wins in each of his first four seasons. The Ducks went 10–3 in his debut season, improved to 12–2 in 2023, then finished 13–1 in 2024 and 13–2 in 2025. Oregon won the Big Ten in 2024, earned the conference’s first-round bye in the College Football Playoff and reached the playoff semifinals the following season.

That resume does not excuse a 4–3 start, particularly for a team that entered the season with championship expectations. However, it does make it difficult to argue that Lanning has consistently failed to deliver results or that one disastrous stretch erases his previous success.

There is also a difference between a program experiencing a major setback and one entering a permanent decline. Oregon has to figure out its offensive identity, adjust without quarterback Dante Moore and determine whether its current personnel can execute the system effectively. Lanning’s decision to remove Drew Mehringer seems to be a step in the right direction.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The change could work, or it could create more questions. Either way, it is too early to know whether the problems will extend beyond this season. The more meaningful test will be how Lanning responds.

The Ducks’ 2026 season has been a significant disappointment, and Lanning deserves scrutiny for the decisions that helped lead them here. But calling him a fraud or declaring his entire blueprint broken overlooks four seasons of results.

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