Four-Star Recruit Malakai Taufoou Makes Splash at Bay Area Showcase

The Junipero Serra and De La Salle Spring College Showcase, out of the Bay Area in San Mateo, California, had numerous power conference NCAA Division-I to local junior college coaches and scouts in attendance.

One particular four-star recruit from the secondary who had glancing eyes continuously on him was Serra's safety Malakai Taufoou out of the 2027 class.

Serra-De La Salle College Showcase Spotlights Malakai Taufoou

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taufoou is down to his final five schools: the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, California Golden Bears, and BYU Cougars.

Cal and BYU representatives were on-site at Brady Family Stadium in Northern California to watch Taufoou. First-year Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton wasn't present, but he was previously with Taufoou and his family on the Peninsula on May 1.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the showcase led by Serra coach and De La Salle alum Patrick Walsh, Taufoou and his other safety and cornerback teammates went through pedal open pedal, weaves, among other quick foot-speed and change of direction drills for about a 10-minute span.

The 6-2, 190-pound defensive back with a wingspan of 76" ranks as 247Sports' No. 36-best player at his position and No. 35 recruit coming out of the state of California.

Checking out the @PadreFootball_ @dlsfootball17 showcase in San Mateo.



2027 four-star safety Malakai Taufoou has Oregon, Cal, BYU, Penn State, and Washington as his final schools.@OregonDucks_SI pic.twitter.com/Qvgfpx4TSh — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) May 7, 2026

In his junior season, Taufoou finished with 46 total tackles (38 solo, eight assisted), six tackles for losses, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three pass deflections, and two blocked field goals in 14 games played.

Offensively, he added 242 yards as a passer, catcher, and runner to go along with seven rushing touchdowns. The 17-year-old versatile threat was named the Bay Area's West Catholic Athletic League's Defensive Back of the Year in 2025.

Per 247Sports, Taufoou has three scheduled official visits during the summer recruiting period.

Washington in Seattle, Washington: June 19

California in Berkeley, California: June 11

Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania: June 5

Sep 3, 2011; San Francisco, CA, USA; California Golden Bears defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi during warm-ups before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Taufoou was offered by Oregon back on Jan. 30 and went on an unofficial visit to Eugene, Oregon, on April 5. He also checked out nearby first-year coach Tosh Lupoi at Cal on April 8, as well as new coach Matt Campbell with Penn State on April 17.

Taufoou's uncle, Sione, is currently serving as an assistant inside linebackers coach under Lupoi for the local Golden Bears.

Defensive Line Recruit Kasi Currie Impresses in Southern California Showcase

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the opposite side of the Golden State, Hampton and Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti were in Southern California at the Sierra Canyon joint showcase alongside Huntington Beach, Baldwin Park, and John Muir.

Four-star defensive lineman in the 2027 class, Kasi Currie, from powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, has narrowed down his choices to the Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas Longhorns.

The 6-4, 315-pounder in the trenches is a disruptive run-stopper and interior pass rusher, a skill set that immediately intrigued Tuioti. Currie, 247Sports' No. 55-overall ranked recruit, has the following scheduled official visits within the next month.

Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio: June 19

Oregon in Eugene, Oregon: June 12

Texas in Austin, Texas: June 5

Georgia in Athens, Georgia: May 29

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.