Four-Star Recruit Malakai Taufoou Makes Splash at Bay Area Showcase
The Junipero Serra and De La Salle Spring College Showcase, out of the Bay Area in San Mateo, California, had numerous power conference NCAA Division-I to local junior college coaches and scouts in attendance.
One particular four-star recruit from the secondary who had glancing eyes continuously on him was Serra's safety Malakai Taufoou out of the 2027 class.
Serra-De La Salle College Showcase Spotlights Malakai Taufoou
Taufoou is down to his final five schools: the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, California Golden Bears, and BYU Cougars.
Cal and BYU representatives were on-site at Brady Family Stadium in Northern California to watch Taufoou. First-year Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton wasn't present, but he was previously with Taufoou and his family on the Peninsula on May 1.
During the showcase led by Serra coach and De La Salle alum Patrick Walsh, Taufoou and his other safety and cornerback teammates went through pedal open pedal, weaves, among other quick foot-speed and change of direction drills for about a 10-minute span.
The 6-2, 190-pound defensive back with a wingspan of 76" ranks as 247Sports' No. 36-best player at his position and No. 35 recruit coming out of the state of California.
In his junior season, Taufoou finished with 46 total tackles (38 solo, eight assisted), six tackles for losses, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three pass deflections, and two blocked field goals in 14 games played.
Offensively, he added 242 yards as a passer, catcher, and runner to go along with seven rushing touchdowns. The 17-year-old versatile threat was named the Bay Area's West Catholic Athletic League's Defensive Back of the Year in 2025.
Per 247Sports, Taufoou has three scheduled official visits during the summer recruiting period.
- Washington in Seattle, Washington: June 19
- California in Berkeley, California: June 11
- Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania: June 5
Taufoou was offered by Oregon back on Jan. 30 and went on an unofficial visit to Eugene, Oregon, on April 5. He also checked out nearby first-year coach Tosh Lupoi at Cal on April 8, as well as new coach Matt Campbell with Penn State on April 17.
Taufoou's uncle, Sione, is currently serving as an assistant inside linebackers coach under Lupoi for the local Golden Bears.
Defensive Line Recruit Kasi Currie Impresses in Southern California Showcase
On the opposite side of the Golden State, Hampton and Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti were in Southern California at the Sierra Canyon joint showcase alongside Huntington Beach, Baldwin Park, and John Muir.
Four-star defensive lineman in the 2027 class, Kasi Currie, from powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, has narrowed down his choices to the Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas Longhorns.
The 6-4, 315-pounder in the trenches is a disruptive run-stopper and interior pass rusher, a skill set that immediately intrigued Tuioti. Currie, 247Sports' No. 55-overall ranked recruit, has the following scheduled official visits within the next month.
- Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio: June 19
- Oregon in Eugene, Oregon: June 12
- Texas in Austin, Texas: June 5
- Georgia in Athens, Georgia: May 29
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.