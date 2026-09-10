Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Reaches Historic TV Viewership Mark
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The No. 2 Oregon Ducks annually prove that they're must-see-TV for college football.
However, the 2026 version drew lots of national intrigue ahead of the Sept. 5 showdown with Boise State.
Now both schools hit new historic viewership numbers that became released during the week following the Ducks' epic 34-27 victory inside Autzen Stadium.
Viewership Numbers Released for Oregon vs. Boise State
The CBS Sports showdown kicked off the network's Big Ten Conference coverage in a massive way. CBS PR released some new milestone numbers from the non-conference showdown. It's now officially the most-watched season opening contest for CBS in 28 years.
CBS reports that an average of 4.831 million viewers tuned into the game featuring Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and his expansive weaponry on offense. Those fans also watched edge rush duo Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti wreck havoc on the outside.
But CBS adds that the viewership for this game witnessed a 115 percent spike compared to last season's season opener for the national network. Overall, including fans streaming the game on a mobile device, CBS peaked at 7.527 million viewers.
Fans got treated to quite the slugfest between very proud programs. Both of which carry College Football Playoff aspirations. But the Ducks are visualizing finally winning their long-awaited first national title crown. The week one opener handed fans a glimpse of their potential. Yet the Ducks still have one more historic moment on deck.
Oregon Expected to Hit Another Milestone in September
Oregon is already set to make new international history once Sept. 18 arrives.
The Ducks will be playing their game in front of an audience in Japan. That's because their week three showdown against Portland State will be streamed for free for Japanese fans via DAZN. That announcement came in late Aug. 2026 via the university.
"Working with Big Ten Network and DAZN lets us bring Oregon football to fans in Japan and in all international markets DAZN serves, and we look forward to continuing to add additional content and other elements to this partnership," said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens in a Aug. 27 release announcing the historic move.
Oregon stretched its global outreach to Japan during the offseason, with coach Dan Lanning making the trip alongside Moore and other Ducks stars. Now Oregon is expected to spark a new international following from Japan.
But before facing the Vikings out of the Football Championship Subdivision, Oregon must take care of week two business against Oklahoma State, which features numerous new faces.
Looking Ahead to Oregon vs. Oklahoma State
First, Oregon is set to face Oklahoma State on the road.
The Cowboys got demolished 69-3 in last year's meeting, which helped spell the end for longtime Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.
This year's Cowboys team are now led by former North Texas coach Eric Morris. He even brought over his ex-Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who even became linked as a potential Ducks addition via the portal. But now Oklahoma State must roll without top blindside protector Jacob Sexton who's dealing with a lower leg ailment.
Lanning, however, denied that he talked to Mestemaker directly. Oregon since settled on former Nebraska five-star quarterback signing Dylan Raiola as Moore's top backup. Now the 2025 leader in passing yards Mestemaker will face one of the nation's most loaded defenses while also sharing the field with Moore.
That Oregon-Oklahoma State battle will air in front of the ESPN cameras.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna