Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Reaches Historic TV Viewership Mark

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks annually prove that they're must-see-TV for college football.

However, the 2026 version drew lots of national intrigue ahead of the Sept. 5 showdown with Boise State.

Now both schools hit new historic viewership numbers that became released during the week following the Ducks' epic 34-27 victory inside Autzen Stadium.

Viewership Numbers Released for Oregon vs. Boise State

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) carries the ball during the first half as he is tackled by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jerico Washington Jr. (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The CBS Sports showdown kicked off the network's Big Ten Conference coverage in a massive way. CBS PR released some new milestone numbers from the non-conference showdown. It's now officially the most-watched season opening contest for CBS in 28 years.

CBS reports that an average of 4.831 million viewers tuned into the game featuring Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and his expansive weaponry on offense. Those fans also watched edge rush duo Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti wreck havoc on the outside.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But CBS adds that the viewership for this game witnessed a 115 percent spike compared to last season's season opener for the national network. Overall, including fans streaming the game on a mobile device, CBS peaked at 7.527 million viewers.

Fans got treated to quite the slugfest between very proud programs. Both of which carry College Football Playoff aspirations. But the Ducks are visualizing finally winning their long-awaited first national title crown. The week one opener handed fans a glimpse of their potential. Yet the Ducks still have one more historic moment on deck.

Oregon Expected to Hit Another Milestone in September

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is already set to make new international history once Sept. 18 arrives.

The Ducks will be playing their game in front of an audience in Japan. That's because their week three showdown against Portland State will be streamed for free for Japanese fans via DAZN. That announcement came in late Aug. 2026 via the university.

"Working with Big Ten Network and DAZN lets us bring Oregon football to fans in Japan and in all international markets DAZN serves, and we look forward to continuing to add additional content and other elements to this partnership," said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens in a Aug. 27 release announcing the historic move.

Oregon stretched its global outreach to Japan during the offseason, with coach Dan Lanning making the trip alongside Moore and other Ducks stars. Now Oregon is expected to spark a new international following from Japan.

But before facing the Vikings out of the Football Championship Subdivision, Oregon must take care of week two business against Oklahoma State, which features numerous new faces.

Looking Ahead to Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drinks water as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First, Oregon is set to face Oklahoma State on the road.

The Cowboys got demolished 69-3 in last year's meeting, which helped spell the end for longtime Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

This year's Cowboys team are now led by former North Texas coach Eric Morris. He even brought over his ex-Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who even became linked as a potential Ducks addition via the portal. But now Oklahoma State must roll without top blindside protector Jacob Sexton who's dealing with a lower leg ailment.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Lanning, however, denied that he talked to Mestemaker directly. Oregon since settled on former Nebraska five-star quarterback signing Dylan Raiola as Moore's top backup. Now the 2025 leader in passing yards Mestemaker will face one of the nation's most loaded defenses while also sharing the field with Moore.

That Oregon-Oklahoma State battle will air in front of the ESPN cameras.

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