Oregon Ducks Included in Bold Prediction of College Football's Future

While the Oregon Ducks have lofty goals for the upcoming season, such as securing the program's first-ever national championship, the Ducks will be set to be in the mix for the biggest prize in college football for years to come with the way that coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been recruiting.

CBS Sports college football writer Austin Nivison recently released his top programs that are set up to dominate college football for the next five years, and the Oregon Ducks were among the six teams listed as having the best chance to win multiple national championships in the coming seasons.

Alongside Oregon, Nivision listed Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Indiana as the college football programs best set up for future success.

Oregon Ducks Loaded With Talent

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks arguably have their best chance to win a national championship in the coming 2026 season. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will most likely be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, the entire Oregon starting defensive line is returning, and the Ducks went into the portal to grab wide receiver Iverson Hooks from UAB and safety Koi Perich from Minnesota, both of whom are expected to make significant contributions to Oregon in the upcoming season.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While the Ducks' 2026 national championship hopes are high, their 2027 and 2028 national championship hopes should be similar. Transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola will likely be handed the reins to the offense and will have multiple weapons at his disposal. Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott will most likely be back in 2027, while Ducks running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison will most likely run back the two-headed monster running back room in the backfield.

While 2029 is difficult to project for the Ducks' national championship chances, the 2028 season should follow the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Oregon could feature Akili Smith Jr. at quarterback, and Oregon offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho could be entering his third year on the offensive line.

Dan Lanning Recruiting Elite Talent Into Oregon Ducks Program

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' future is also bright due to Lanning and his staff recruiting at a high level each year. Since 2024, the Ducks' recruiting classes have ranked No. 3, No. 4 and No. 4 each year according to On3. Ducks offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, who could see some playing time this year, was a five-star offensive tackle in the class of 2026, while five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott was the No. 3-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026.

Oregon has also had success recruiting on the defensive side of the ball as well. The Ducks secured the commitment of the No. 1 safety in the country in the 2026 class as well as the No. 1 overall recruit out of Nevada in five-star Jett Washington.

In the class of 2027, Lanning and the Ducks currently hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports.

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