Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Earns More National Attention

The Oregon Ducks have many great defenders on their roster this season, including a cornerback who recently received recognition as an elite defender.

Brandon Finney Jr. Named as a Sophomore Standout

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was named as a standout among all sophomores prior to competing in the 2026 college regular season. Finney Jr. is a gifted athlete who has all of the traits one could want in the defensive back room for a team like the Oregon Ducks.

CBSSports mentioned that Finney Jr. checks every box that a premier quarterback should, which is entirely correct. Finney Jr. is built better than the majority of premier cornerbacks, as he is measuring in around 6-2 and 203 pounds, according to ESPN. This allows him to play to the weaknesses of some of the better wide receivers in the Big Ten.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. works outas the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is very lengthy, which allows him to recover on bad jumps or if he is just a step or two behind a wide receiver. He is also very strong for his size and has a great wingspan, which will allow him to be dominant in the press game when he is called to do so. He is already showing that he is talented in zone coverage, as he has safety-like zone coverage skills, but where he exceeds is in his man coverage.

Oregon Can Rely on Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is a player that a coach can rely on holding down one side of the field by himself, and can expect him not to need over-the-top help from the safety position. This will allow the Ducks to play to their weaknesses and help their team get better as a collective. This would mean that Finney Jr.'s importance to the Oregon Ducks' defense is unmatched.

Finney Jr. will be the player the Ducks will likely play against the best wide receivers in the nation, which will be key to any success that they look to have. The Ducks will be matched up with many top receivers, including Jeremiah Smith from the Ohio State Buckeyes, as he is the best player in the nation at the position. If the Ducks can hold him to very few yards, the Ducks will be in great shape to win that game. This will be the case for the rest of the games on their schedule as well.

Finney Jr. will also have a lot taken off his shoulders this season, thanks to the returning talent, along with key transfer portal additions like safety Koi Perich. The standout sophomore led the team in interceptions last season with three, and he also finished the season with seven pass deflections.

This was in his freshman season, which means that he will have a great opportunity to do better in both of these statistics due to being an older body in the group, and also having more work in the defensive system. He is also working to become a better runner, which will only improve his speed and make him even more dangerous on the outside.

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