One Hurdle Oregon Must Clear to Land Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Dakota Guerrant

Five-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant is the nation's No. 23 prospect in the class of 2027, No. 4 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 1 player from the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports. He is also a top recruiting target for coach Dan Lanning and his staff, which has been shown through their continued push to land his commitment. In fact, for multiple months, the Ducks have been considered the favorite by multiple analysts.

While things continue to trend well for the Oregon Ducks, a recent update from Rivals reporter and analyst Adam Gorney confirms that things are heating up between Guerrant and Michigan.

Michigan Continues to Push for Dakota Guerrant

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines are in a better spot than they seemed previously, as Gorney reported that the draw of playing closer to home might be too much to overcome for Oregon.

He currently attends Harper Woods High School in the state of Michigan, which would mean that the Wolverines program is much closer to home. According to Google Maps, Harper Woods High School is less than an hour's drive away from Michigan's campus.

As for the distance between his high school and the Oregon Ducks campus, it looks to be a 35+ hour drive. It would also be between a 7 to 10-hour travel time when it comes to flying, which isn't a light travel by any means. However, Gorney did recognize that the Ducks are considered the frontrunners.

The Ducks continue to build a strong relationship with Guerrant and his family. With Dan Lanning having a secure job with the Oregon Ducks, and his staff having plenty of great selling points, including the success of wide receivers like Dakorien Moore, or past Ducks like Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson.

Dante Moore Could Be the Key for Dakota Guerrant

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the Ducks, there is still a piece of home in Eugene. This being none other than Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who has played and trained with Guerrant in the past. Moore was previously an athlete in the state of Michigan, as he attended Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School. This is just 20 minutes from the campus of Harper Woods High School.

The two teams aren't rivals, but they do remain in the same area, which allowed the standout wide receiver to be much more familiar with Moore before others who have opted to commit to the Ducks program. Moore could help the Ducks in the recruitment of Guerrant, but given Moore's expected declaration in the 2027 NFL Draft, Guerrant wouldn't ever see the field with the Oregon quarterback.

On the other side, it is no secret that the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines could do the same, as the starter for the Wolverines is Bryce Underwood.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Underwood played high school football for Belleville High School, which is just 42 minutes away from the Harper Woods campus, which means that the Wolverines have the same advantage with their gunslinger that the Ducks would have with theirs.

While both teams continue to push as hard as they can for the prospect, Guerrant continues to decide on which of these schools will be his future home for years to come.

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