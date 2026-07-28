Oregon Battling Big Ten Rivals for Four-Star Recruit Landon Miller

Dan Lanning continues to search for his first commitment of the Oregon Ducks’ 2028 recruiting class. As top recruits schedule their fall game-day visits to Eugene, the Pacific Northwest program has the opportunity to make a big impression during unofficial visits.

One of the blue-chip recruits who is already set to visit Oregon in 2026 is four-star linebacker Landon Miller, whom the Ducks are battling multiple Big Ten programs in pursuit of.

Four-Star Landon Miller’s Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miller is a linebacker from Concord, California, where he plays for De La Salle. The four-star is ranked as high as the No. 113 recruit (Rivals Industry), No. 3 linebacker (ESPN) and No. 6 recruit in California (247Sports).

In an interview with Brandon Huffman of Rivals, Miller stated that he has a visit scheduled to Eugene on Oct. 10 for the Ducks’ UCLA game. He told Huffman that the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans are the other two Big Ten teams standing out in his recruitment, along with Oregon, with the three contacting him “daily or weekly.”

The Rivals Prediction Machine has the Ducks and Buckeyes as the two programs with the highest chance to land Miller, with Oregon leading at 27.9 percent. Miller enters his junior year of high school football with 82 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six, per 247Sports.

Landing Miller would be a big pickup for the Ducks as they look to stock their linebacker room with future depth. Snatching Miller away from USC and Ohio State is also important for Oregon, especially after both programs won multiple recruiting battles against the Ducks in the 2027 cycle.

Oregon Ducks Linebacker Recruiting Targets

Central Bucks South Owen Pinkerton fumbles the ball, as he is brought down by St. Joseph's Prep defensive back Brandon Lockley, center, and linebacker John Boggs, right, at Prep's 7-yard line in a PIAA Class 6A state semifinal football game, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at North Penn High School in Towamencin. The Titans fell to the Hawks 49-0, bringing an end to their state playoff run. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning currently has two linebacker commitments in his 2027 class. Four-star Brandon Lockley Jr. chose Oregon over his home-state team, Penn State, back in April. The St. Joseph’s Prep standout was the first to join Oregon linebackers coach Brian Michalowski’s room in the cycle.

The second linebacker recruit didn’t commit until June 3. Four-star Toa Satele – who’s a consensus top-10 linebacker and top-100 recruit – kicked off the month of June with a huge recruiting splash for Lanning and the Ducks.

The program is still pursuing four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, who is still predicted to commit to Oregon despite delaying his previously scheduled July 11 commitment announcement. Feister totaled 133 tackles, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2025 for Massillon Washington in Ohio, per 247Sports.

Brydon Feister chats with his dad, center, and older brother, Brayton, after defeating Jackson’s Grant Kennedy, in the 285-pound class during the DII state wrestling tournament at Value City Arena, March 13, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A potential Feister commitment could elevate Oregon’s 2027 recruiting ranking, which sits at No. 4 by Rivals and No. 3 by 247Sports. It might also put less pressure on recruiting linebackers in the 2028 cycle with three promising players at the position, rather than two, in 2027.

The Ducks enter the 2026 preseason with lofty expectations. While many of the starters from a season ago return, Lanning did lose starting linebacker and defensive leader Bryce Boettcher to the NFL.

Oregon does return Jerry Mixon, as well as veteran linebacker Devon Jackson. Both are set to run out of eligibility at the end of the season, however, and incoming linebackers like Tristan Phillips and Braylon Hodge are prepared to develop into the future of the room.

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