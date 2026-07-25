Oregon's Recruiting Dominance Continues to Pay Off in Latest Class Rankings

The Oregon Ducks currently have a ranking of No. 4 in the class of 2027 when it comes to Rivals. The Ducks' No. 4 ranking puts them in the top five, but it is lower than one of their other rankings, as the Ducks have a ranking of No. 3 on 247Sports.

The only teams that the Ducks currently fall behind in the Rivals Industry rankings are the Texas A&M Aggies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Miami Hurricanes. The Ducks have been lucky enough to land a total of 24 commitments in the class of 2027, but fortunately for the Ducks, each of their commits holds significant value to their current ranking. This includes a spread of two five-star commits, 14 four-star commits, and eight three-star commits.

Here is where each of the 24 commits stand.

Five-Star Recruits

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant catches a pass during the D Zone 7-on-7 Shootout football showcase on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at North Farmington High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One five-star commit that the Ducks have is wide receiver recruit and Oregon commit Dakota Guerrant. Guerrant is arguably the top receiver recruit in the class when it comes to a plethora of different traits, including his ability to run unique routes and his success with the ball in his hands. He is arguably the best commit the Ducks have, regardless of rankings.

The other five-star commit in the class for the Ducks is five-star EDGE Rashad Streets. Streets is elite off the edge, as he has a deep bag of pass-rushing moves, with great bend and speed. He is lethal when it comes to getting to the quarterback, but he is extremely special when it comes to setting the edge on option plays or outside handoffs.

Four-Star Recruits

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The bulk of the Oregon Ducks' class is made up of four-star recruits. The Ducks not only land four-star recruits, but they land some who could find themselves in a position to move up to the five-star rankings. Arguably the player with the best chance of doing so is four-star athlete and wide receiver recruit Xavier Sabb. Sabb is just four sports away from being considered a five-star prospect by Rivals, which isn't impossible to accomplish.

He is also joined by four-star Oregon Ducks cornerback Hayden Stepp. Stepp is also ranked inside the top 40 when it comes to the Rivals Industry Rankings and is someone who could find himself being a multi-year starter at the next level. Both Sabb and Stepp are considered five-star recruits by ESPN.

The remainder of the names to join the list include quarterback Will Mencl, safety Semaj Stanford, cornerback Tae Walden Jr., linebacker Toa Satele, defensive lineman Zane Rowe, running back CaDarrius McMiller, defensive lineman Cam Pritchett, cornerback Josiah Molden, offensive lineman Gus Corsair, tight end Anthony Cartwright III, and linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.

Three-Star Recruits

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While three-star recruits aren't the most impressive and eye-catching prospects on the list, many of these players have the chance to be standouts at the next level, as a large majority of these prospects are arguably underrated. The Ducks having eight commits below a four-star ranking isn't due to the fact that they couldn't land more prospects that are four-star and above. It is due to the fact that these players are scheme fits and uber-talented.

Perhaps the most eye-catching prospect is three-star EDGE and defensive lineman recruit Achilles Reyna, who is currently committed to coach Dan Lanning and his staff. He is someone who could see the field early despite many believing he is a project. That is due to his extremely disciplined mindset, but he is someone who has changed the game entirely for his high school program.

The rest of the players to join him on the list include safety Malakai Taufoou, offensive lineman Avery Michael, offensive lineman Lex Mailangi, linebacker Sam Ngata, EDGE Josh Christensen, wide receiver Malachi Garlington, and tight end George VanSandt.

The Ducks will now turn their focus to adding more to this class ahead of early signing day, which is set for later in 2026, in December.

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