Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher Best Returning Linebacker In College Football?

The Oregon Ducks lost a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball with four of their 10 2025 NFL Draft picks coming from the Ducks defense. Oregon returns key linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who could make a run at the best linebacker in the country.

Gabriel Duarte

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best defenses in the country last season, highlighted by having four of their ten draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft being defensive players.

With a large portion of the production departing the program, the Ducks do have one player in the country who could find himself in award discussions at the end of the season in linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher was rated as the No. 4 linebacker in the country last season according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), and his 89.8 grade puts him in the upper echelon of linebackers in college football. Boettcher joins Kansas State's Austin Romaine as some of the top linebackers returning in 2025.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after their Rose Bowl loss that he would welcome Boettcher back with open arms pending his waiver approval.

“If there was an opportunity to have Bryce back, that would be great for him. He certainly deserves it,” Lanning said. “He hasn’t played four seasons of football here. I think he deserves that opportunity if it comes his way.”

Boettcher's play rose exponentially over the course of the year and ended last season as the Ducks' leading tackler and accumulated 94 tackles and two sacks.

During a media availability session during the Ducks' spring ball, Boettcher offered up why he elected to forego the NFL Draft in favor for one more season in Eugene.

“I love my Ducks. I love my hometown and if I had another year of eligibility and didn’t use it I feel like I’d regret it down the road. Nowadays in college football it’s oftentimes beneficial to do that, so that’s why I did it," Boettcher said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher is far and away the highest-rated returning player on the Ducks' defense heading into the upcoming season. Along with Boettcher, edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti finished inside the top 100 players rated at their respective positions.

PFF had Uiagalelei as the No. 88 rated edge rusher with a 75.5 grade. Uiagalelei registered 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this past season. The California native has been steadily improving each season and will look to thurst himself potentially first round conversations for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tuioti finished as the fourth leading tackler from a season ago with 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks. PFF gave him a 75.1 grade, placing him as the No. 96 rated edge rusher.

In addition to the returnees from the 2024 team, the Ducks also brought in a couple of transfers that are bound to make an impact in the secondary.

Despite being ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman was given a 72.4 grade by PFF, good enough for No. 103 in the country. Regardless, expect Thieneman to be one of the best safeties in the country next season.

