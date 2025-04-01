Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher College Football's Best Returning Linebacker?

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher has gone from being a walk-on to Oregon's leading tackler in 2024. With Boettcher running it back with the Ducks in 2025, is he the best returning linebacker in all of college football?

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher began his college football career as a walk-on in and is now one of the key pieces to the Ducks defense. Boettcher has his best collegiate season in 2024, leading the Ducks in total tackles with 94. 

Boettcher is the only returning linebacker in college football with run defense, coverage, and pass rush grades above 80 according to Pro Football Focus. Boettcher’s run defense grade is 83.0, his coverage grade is 84.4, and his pass rush grade is 84.5. 

The former walk-on has turned into one of the best linebackers in the country heading into the 2025 season.

Bryce Boettcher, From Walk-On To Multi-Sport Phenom

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) is greeted by catcher Chase Meggers (27) after
May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) is greeted by catcher Chase Meggers (27) after hitting a solo home run in top of the eleventh inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against the San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher was a local kid from Eugene that played his high school ball at South Eugene High School, just a 10 minute drive south from Autzen Stadium. Boettcher was rated as a three-star recruit and decided he wanted to play for his hometown Oregon Ducks. Boettcher committed to Oregon as a walk-on prior to the 2021 season. 

Boettcher started to see game action in 2022, but started to become an integral piece to the Oregon defense in 2023. Boettcher tallied 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. In 2024, he was even better.

Boettcher led the Oregon defense in total tackles in 2024 with 94 and also added eight tackles per loss, two sacks, one interception, eight passes defended, and one forced fumble. Boettcher earned Second-team All-Big Ten honors and won the Burlsworth Trophy for being the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on. 

As if all of this wasn’t enough, Boettcher is also a multi-sport star for Oregon and plays on the baseball team as an outfielder in the Spring. He hit .276 and 12 home runs in 2024 and was even selected by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft

Other Top Returning Linebackers In 2025

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) reacts after recovering a fumble d
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite being graded so highly by Pro Football Focus, Boettcher didn’t quite crack their top ten list of returning linebackers for 2025. Their list had these players ahead of him.

No. 1: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns

No. 2: Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies

No. 3: Whit Weeks, LSU Tigers

No. 4: Austin Romaine, Kansas State Wildcats

No. 5: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers 

No. 6: Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes 

No. 7: Deontae Lawson, Alabama Crimson Tide 

No. 8: CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs

No. 9: Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

No. 10: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh Panthers

It's hard to imagine seeing a list like this will phase Boettcher. It's just more bulletin board material that could be used to fuel his fire heading into the 2025 season. He will look to help anchor another star studded Oregon Ducks defensive unit again this fall.

