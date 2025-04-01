Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher College Football's Best Returning Linebacker?
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher began his college football career as a walk-on in and is now one of the key pieces to the Ducks defense. Boettcher has his best collegiate season in 2024, leading the Ducks in total tackles with 94.
Boettcher is the only returning linebacker in college football with run defense, coverage, and pass rush grades above 80 according to Pro Football Focus. Boettcher’s run defense grade is 83.0, his coverage grade is 84.4, and his pass rush grade is 84.5.
The former walk-on has turned into one of the best linebackers in the country heading into the 2025 season.
Bryce Boettcher, From Walk-On To Multi-Sport Phenom
Bryce Boettcher was a local kid from Eugene that played his high school ball at South Eugene High School, just a 10 minute drive south from Autzen Stadium. Boettcher was rated as a three-star recruit and decided he wanted to play for his hometown Oregon Ducks. Boettcher committed to Oregon as a walk-on prior to the 2021 season.
Boettcher started to see game action in 2022, but started to become an integral piece to the Oregon defense in 2023. Boettcher tallied 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. In 2024, he was even better.
Boettcher led the Oregon defense in total tackles in 2024 with 94 and also added eight tackles per loss, two sacks, one interception, eight passes defended, and one forced fumble. Boettcher earned Second-team All-Big Ten honors and won the Burlsworth Trophy for being the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
As if all of this wasn’t enough, Boettcher is also a multi-sport star for Oregon and plays on the baseball team as an outfielder in the Spring. He hit .276 and 12 home runs in 2024 and was even selected by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Other Top Returning Linebackers In 2025
Despite being graded so highly by Pro Football Focus, Boettcher didn’t quite crack their top ten list of returning linebackers for 2025. Their list had these players ahead of him.
No. 1: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas Longhorns
No. 2: Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies
No. 3: Whit Weeks, LSU Tigers
No. 4: Austin Romaine, Kansas State Wildcats
No. 5: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers
No. 6: Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 7: Deontae Lawson, Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8: CJ Allen, Georgia Bulldogs
No. 9: Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh Panthers
It's hard to imagine seeing a list like this will phase Boettcher. It's just more bulletin board material that could be used to fuel his fire heading into the 2025 season. He will look to help anchor another star studded Oregon Ducks defensive unit again this fall.