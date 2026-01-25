These Four Oregon Ducks Gained Serious Respect on the College Football Playoff Stage

This season’s College Football Playoff concluded with the Indiana Hoosiers knocking off the Miami Hurricanes to bring home their first national championship in school history.

Nick Merriam of College Football HQ On SI revealed his All-College Football Playoff team, and four Oregon Ducks made the cut: Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and defensive back Dillon Thieneman.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon

Emmanuel Pregnon transferred to Oregon after playing for the Wyoming Cowboys from 2020-2022 and the USC Trojans from 2023-2024. With the Ducks in 2025, Pregnon was named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Pregnon is currently projected as a late first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A’Mauri Washignton

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington was named a First-Team All-American and Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2025. Washington has spent all three of his collegiate seasons with Oregon from 2023-2025. In his first season as a starter in 2025, Washington finished 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and eight passes defended.

Bryce Boettcher

Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher just finished up his Oregon career while being named a First-Team All-American with 136 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Boettcher was one of the leaders of this Oregon team and now he will turn to his next chapter in his footall journey.

Dillon Thieneman

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman was one of Oregon's most important additions in the transfer portal in 2025. The former Purdue Boilermaker was named a 2025 First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten. In his lone season as a Duck in 2025, Thieneman had 96 total tackles, two interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss, and five passes defended.

He announced after the season that he would be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon's 2025 Season

Oregon went 11-1 in the 2025 regular season with their only loss coming at home to Indiana. The Ducks earned the No. 5 ranking in the 12-team College Football Playoff. This was the second straight season that Oregon made the playoff after their No. 1 ranking in 2024. In 2025, Oregon went further despite being ranked lower than the previous year.

In the first round, Oregon defeated the James Madison Dukes 51-34 to advance to the quarterfinal. In the quarterfinal, Oregon shut out the Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 to march on to the semifinal against Indiana.

The Ducks were no match for Indiana in their rematch. The Hoosiers were a team on a mission and dominated Oregon by a final score of 56-22. Indiana went on to beat the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 in the national championship game.

En route to winning the national title, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza showed why he is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.