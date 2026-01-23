Oregon Ducks Projected To Send Multiple First-Round Picks To NFL
The Oregon Ducks are on a recent tear when it comes to developing NFL Draft talent. Oregon set a program record with 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks. It marked just the fourth time in program history the Ducks produced multiple first-round selections, and the first time since 2015.
That momentum could carry into 2026. Pro Football Focus released an updated mock draft projecting that, for the second straight year, two Oregon players will come off the board in the first round.
It is predicted that Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq will be selected No. 23 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles, and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon will go No. 28 overall to the Houston Texans.
Oregon Ducks Extend First Round Streak
In the 2025 NFL Draft, former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just a couple of picks later, offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. went to the Washington Commanders with the No. 29 overall pick.
With both Sadiq and Pregnon as first-round projections, the Ducks are expected to be once again well represented on night one of the draft. It would also be the second year in a row that Oregon had an offensive lineman selected in the first round.
The Oregon Ducks have developed the offensive line position at a high level, having sent multiple players to the NFL in the first round in recent years. In 2021, former Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell was selected No. 7 overall and has since become a notable offensive lineman in the NFL.
The Ducks will also have the opportunity to extend their streak of consecutive years with a first-round draft pick. Since quarterback Justin Herbert was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, Oregon has had a player selected in the first round each year. In the 2026 NFL Draft, Oregon can extend its streak to seven straight years.
How Oregon’s Pipeline to the NFL Affects Recruiting
With Oregon’s active streak of players being selected in the first round of the draft, the program has turned into a pipeline for athletes to the NFL. Producing draft picks each year will also help with recruiting.
Whether it is through recruiting or the transfer portal, Oregon has become an ideal landing spot for offensive linemen. The Ducks can go back-to-back drafts with a lineman selected in the first round, which makes it an enticing program for those with NFL aspirations.
Pregnon spent two years at USC before transferring to Oregon. While he was a top player in the portal, he proved to be a valuable addition to the program, playing a critical role in Oregon’s run game.
Through the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon signed five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, and if the Ducks continue to develop the position, he could become a first-round pick in the near future.
Sadiq is another example of how well Oregon can develop its players, as the tight end spent three years with the program. While he had to wait for his time to become the team's No. 1 tight end, he stepped into the role and became one of Oregon’s top receivers in 2025. He finished the season with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.
As the Ducks continue to develop players at a high level, not only will they continue to produce NFL Draft picks, but they will also continue to recruit elite players. In return, Oregon will remain a competitive program competing for a national title each year.
