Would Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher Play In NFL And MLB? Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson Inspiration
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks' leading tackler and star baseball player Bryce Boettcher has tough choices ahead of him. A 13th-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft, Boettcher could also decide to pursue NFL dreams and follow in the footsteps of legendary multi-sport athletes like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders (current Colorado Buffaloes coach.)
In an exclusive interview with Oregon teammate Marcus Harper II from 'The Big Mark Show' on Oregon Ducks SI, Boettcher shared his desire to do both.
"I could definitely see myself doing both professionally," Boettcher said. "I think I'll probably have to specialize in one (sport) at first and make myself a name in one at first, and then kind of bounce over to the other. Sort of like how Bo (Jackson) and Deion (Sanders) did... Which one I choose first, I haven't quite decided yet."
"Talk to me 10 years, I'll have a better answer for you. That'd be sweet if I could."
Boettcher enjoyed break out seasons in baseball and football in 2024 that could lead to many doors opening for the dual-sport athlete. For Oregon's baseball team, Boettcher helped to a run to the Super Regionals this season. The outfielder was awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove after finishing the season with an incredible 1.000 fielding percentage, committing zero errors in 54 games.
In football, the awards have rolled in for Boettcher this season. Boettcher won the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. Boettcher is the first ever Duck to win it.
"This past year has been crazy, to say the least. If I would have told younger Bryce Boettcher I'd have done all that in a year, I probably would have thought he was crazy," Boettcher told Harper II.
"Advice to walk ons and my younger self is: never give up," Boettcher continued. "The grass is not always greener on the other side. There's going to be a lot more days as a walk-on that are tougher when stuff's not going your way.... Obviously I'm getting rewarded this past year with a lot of a lot of recognition, which is pretty cool. But it was definitely like three or four years of a lot of work in the dark."
A native of Eugene, Oregon, Boettcher is a fan-favorite and leader for the Ducks. What makes Boettcher such a great representative for the Ducks?
"Yeah, I think it starts there. It starts that this is his hometown, and he's really proud every day to go out there and wear that O," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "And being a guy that grew up coming to watch games, it means a little bit to him. And then really just...The way he attacks the field every single day, regardless if it's a game or practice, this guy has a mentality when he steps on the field."
Boettcher has some time before he makes any decisions about his future. For now, Boettcher and the Ducks are preparing to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and a chance to make a run in the College Football Playoff.
