Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Reflects On Last Ducks Vs. Beavers Rivalry Game

Oregon native Bryce Boettcher revealed his thoughts about his last Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers rivalry game as the week 4 matchup looms. What did the linebacker say about the significance of the game?

Lily Crane

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances around the field to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the rival Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers football rivalry is one that many Oregonians look forward to every year.

While the Ducks all relish the opportunity to compete against the Beavers, the significance of the matchup means something different to linebacker Bryce Boettcher, a Eugene local.

Last Rivalry Game

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances around the field to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the rival Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher thought that the 2024 matchup would be his last, but with an extra year of eligibility granted, he gets one last chance to face Oregon State.

He told the media ahead of the game that he pulled up a lawn chair in the end zone after practice to take in the moment.

“I’d like to play Oregon State every year for the rest of my life,” Boettcher said. “It wakes you up.”

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Coach Dan Lanning and Oregon players have discussed throughout the week what the clash with the Beavers means to the program. He said the former Ducks on his staff have talked about their experience playing in the matchup, while the veteran players like Boettcher have also been key voices in the locker room.

“The game means a lot to me regardless. But hearing our players talk about it, hearing former players like Ryan Walk talk about this game like that, it definitely makes me want to go out there and execute at a high level,” Lanning said. “And Bryce is certainly one of those guys that it means a lot to.”

The week 4 matchup would be Boettcher's fourth time playing the Beavers on the football field. He also played Oregon State 13 times as a member of the Oregon baseball team.

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) tackles Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Zachary Card (12) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The two sides aren’t scheduled to play past this season, but Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said they’re planning on getting something scheduled for 2027.

“We got to get Oregon State game on our schedule every year,” Boettcher said. “I think it’s good for the state, good for the fans, good for the community and obviously good for the in-state players or whoever wants to be part of it, first timers.”

The Evolution Of Boettcher

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

When asked about how Boettcher has blossomed into the player he is now, Lanning gave a comical response about his development.

“He used to hit everybody, so now he only hits the people he's allowed to hit,” Lanning said. “But with about 25 more pounds on him, which is awesome, and just the intelligence, the football IQ has really grown, he's become a guy that understands situations, and he plays the game the way you're supposed to play football. It's pretty awesome.”

“It didn't matter. Bryce would hit anybody,” Lanning continued. “And the way you learn not to hit people is you have to go take a really long lap and go run. He did a lot of running early.”

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Boettcher said he never hit a quarterback – because he said he probably wouldn’t be on the team anymore – but there were plenty of other notable players who encountered Boettcher.

“I got Bucky (Irving) a couple times. I almost got in a fight with coach (Carlos Locklyn) at practice over that one, had a couple slot receivers. Josh Delgado, hit him pretty hard my first day on camp, we had others,” Boettcher said.

“There's a good number. I hit Jordan James at a bowl game gave him a quad contusion at the he was a Holiday Bowl, and I almost got a fight with coach (Locklyn) again on that one,” he continued. “So, yeah, no, you know, I've made a little adjustment to my play style in practice.”

