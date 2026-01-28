Oregon Ducks Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Turns Heads at the Senior Bowl

EUGENE – One Oregon Ducks star from the 2025 season is grabbing headlines at the Senior Bowl. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher is going viral for running through Penn State running back Nick Singleton during 1-on-1s.

Boettcher had a career season with the Ducks in 2025. After an illustrious career as a Oregon baseball centerfielder and Ducks linebacker, Boettcher prepares for the next chapter in his athletic journey.

Oregon Ducks Impress at the Senior Bowl

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher totaled 136 tackles, five quarterback hurries, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a sack and an interception in 2025. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven games in his final season, including two College Football Playoff games.

Singleton was one of the Big Ten’s top running backs in 2025, posting 13 rushing touchdowns. Boettcher put his physicality on full display when running through Singleton during a pass protection drill at Senior Bowl practice.

Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher running over RBs in pass protection💥



Boettcher had a career best 4 QB hits & 12 pressures in 2025pic.twitter.com/303titbTKi — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 27, 2026

Boettcher wasn’t the only Duck invited to the Senior Bowl. Oregon offensive lineman Isaiah World was also invited, but had to withdraw from the event due to a lingering injury. Oregon offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Alex Harkey both accepted invites to the Senior Bowl, but neither is listed on the roster.

Long snapper Luke Basso joins Boettcher as one of the two Ducks representatives active on the Senior Bowl roster. Oregon had six players go to the event in 2025. Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas following his breakout season in Eugene.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Could Join Elite Company

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run in top of the eleventh inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against the San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Boettcher originally committed to play for the Ducks’ baseball program before he walked onto the football team. He was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team in his final baseball season with the Ducks in 2024. He recorded career-highs of 12 homeruns, 15 stolen bases and 35 runs batted in in his final season.

The Houston Astros selected Boettcher in the 2024 MLB Draft. Boettcher elected to exercise his remaining years of eligibility with the Ducks’ football team before going pro.

While Boettcher is set to resume his baseball career at the next level, he has the potential to get drafted into the NFL, too. Given that Boettcher is a little undersized compared to other linebacker prospects and would be a slightly older rookie, he will likely be a later draft pick, potentially getting selected on Day 3. Bleacher Report predicted Boettcher to go in the fifth round, while ESPN listed him as a potential third-round pick back in December.

Oregon's Dennis Dixon, left, leaps into the end zone ahead of the Oklahoma defense in the 4th quarter. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon is an example of a well-rounded Ducks athlete who was drafted into both the MLB and NFL. The Cincinnati Reds selected Dixon in the 20th round of the 2003 MLB Draft, but he decided to pursue a collegiate football career.

Dixon got drafted again by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played with two Braves rookie league teams before returning to Oregon for his senior season in 2007. Dixon threw for 20 touchdowns and rushed for another nine touchdowns as a senior. The Pittsburgh Steelers went on to pick him in the 2008 NFL Draft.