Four-Star Oregon Target Cameron Wagner Makes Recruiting Announcement

Four-Star Oregon offensive tackle recruiting target Cameron Wagner has officially announced his commitment date. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive tackle will announce his commitment on the Pat McAfee Show live on ESPN on May 11. Wagner is set to choose between the Oregon Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Wisconsin Badgers, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Wagner from St. Joseph’s Ogden High School in Illinois is ranked as the No. 36 overall offensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Wagner is also ranked as the No. 13 overall player in Illinois.

Cameron Wagner, St. Joseph Ogden offensive tackle, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During its four seasons under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have built one of the best offensive lines in college football, and the addition of Wagner to their 2027 recruiting class would further strengthen the group’s future.

If Wagner commits to Oregon, he wouldn’t be the first player to announce his commitment to the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show. On April 3, four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, committed to the Ducks, while also announcing his decision on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher is ranked as the No. 61 overall player nationally in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 4 in the state of North Carolina, per 247Sports.

Oregon's Other Offensive Line Commits For 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Wagner were to commit to the Ducks on Monday, he would be Oregon’s 13th commitment of their 2027 recruiting class. Oregon has received two offensive line commits to their 2027 recruiting class, and the addition of Wagner would be the Ducks' third.

Four-star offensive lineman Gus Corsair and three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael are the two offensive line recruits who have committed to Oregon. According to On3’s 2027 Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings, the Ducks have the No. 7 overall recruiting class, currently third in the Big Ten behind the USC Trojans (No. 4) and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 5).

Cameron Wagner's Potential Fit at Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of Wagner could strengthen Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class as Lanning looks to take home yet another top-five-ranked class. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Oregon’s class was ranked No. 4 overall and behind USC (No. 1) and Ohio State (No. 3).

Due to recent recruiting activity, it has become clear that Lanning will be competing with Ohio State’s Ryan Day and USC’s Lincoln Riley in adding some of the top talent in college football. While Ohio State and USC aren’t in the running for Wagner, Notre Dame is, and beating out coach Marcus Freeman, and the Fighting Irish will be a challenge of its own.

Notre Dame has also put together some impressive recruiting classes, as their incoming 2026 class is ranked No. 2 overall behind USC, per On3. Notre Dame’s 2027 recruiting class, which has added 14 commits, is currently No. 10 overall.

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