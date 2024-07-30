Oregon Ducks CB Jabbar Muhammad Ready to Talk Trash, Be Physical in Big Ten
Newly acquired defensive back Jabbar Muhammad is no stranger to success.
Muhammad recently spoke with reporters during Oregon’s media day. As a transfer portal acquisition by the Ducks who played in last year’s national championship game as a Washington Husky, Muhammad brings a wealth of experience and is ready to share that with his new Oregon teammates.
“I just try to take it as another game. Obviously, it is a bigger stage,” Muhammad said. “These (teams) have been in some big games as well. So, I’ll probably just try to tell them it’s just another game. Don’t try to treat it no bigger than the other, just do what you do on a day-to-day basis.”
Muhammad was also asked to draw a comparison between the Huskies, who played for the national championship and these Oregon Ducks.
“I think this team is very talented physically,” said Muhammad. “You got, you know, freshman who are humongous, you have sophomores who are humongous, so this is a very physical team. We practice like it too, so it matches up pretty well.”
The recent activity in the transfer portal has resulted in some interesting results. Case in point, Muhammad, while at Oklahoma State, played against Oregon’s new quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, when he was at Oklahoma. Muhammad was asked about that experience.
“He’s a field general. Everything went through him. Obviously, he’s a quarterback,” Muhammad said. “He was calm. It was a big game, a rivalry game, (but) nothing got under his skin, and he went out there and executed.”
As the Ducks prepare for their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference, a question often asked is whether Oregon is prepared for the physical play from teams like Ohio State and Michigan.
“Well, I think even pre-Big Ten, this team was pretty physical,” Muhammad noted. “But, just for me being here and me going through spring workouts and me going through training and also spring football (was helpful). The practices show like it’s crazy physical. Like it’s hitting and thudding no matter what, it’s contact. So, I think the team’s going to be well adjusted to go into the Big Ten.”
Muhammad was also asked about the role coach Dan Lanning plays when it comes to how players practice, whether it’s by intention or it’s just how they play.
“It comes down from coach Lanning as he (has been) a defense guy. You know, just hitting, hitting everything head on and the intentions are pure,” Muhammad added. “We are going to go make contact and no missed tackles and things like that. So, I think whatever he practices, he preaches.”
As a cornerback, Muhammad plays a position that at times can be conducive to some trash talking with your opponents. However, that’s not the case with Muhammad.
“I mean it’s nothing wrong with trash talking,” Muhammad said. “I just respect the game. I’m more of a humble guy, I just know how hard it is to play (defensive back). I feel like if I go out there and talk trash and you know, (catch) a bomb for 60 yards next play it doesn’t look too good.”
Muhammad was also asked about wide receiver transfer, Evan Stewart, as they have had the opportunity to go head-to-head in practice.
“It’s been great,” said Muhammad. “Obviously (he) is a hell of a player, hell of a wideout. He can kind of give you everything—speed, jump, yards after catch, all of that. So, it’s been good.”
As the season starts in just a few weeks, Muhammad was asked about all the expectations for him personally.
“You know, I put a lot of pressure on myself. My family does, too, as they know what I can do. They know what I am capable of,” Muhammad answered. “ But at the summer when I’m trying to get better each and every day. (And) that’s kind of how I’ve approached camp. Try to get better.”
Entering this season, Oregon’s defense was projected to be one of the best in the Big Ten as well as nationally. With players like Muhammad, it is easy to see that this unit is built to play a tough, physical game, one that could be even better than forecast. Coach Lanning once again shines when it comes to attracting talent and Ducks’ fans can look forward to an exciting 2024 season.