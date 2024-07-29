Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel In 'Full Command' Of Offense After Spring Improvements
Oregon Ducks transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is shouldering high expectations as Oregon's starter for the 2024 football season. The Ducks are contenders in the the Big Ten conference with much thanks to their explosive offense, top-notch receivers and speedy defense.
After extra offseason work, Gabriel says he feels in "full command" of the offense and is much more comfortable in the scheme and his progressions.
"I think I'm a lot more confident in who I am and knowing myself," Gabriel said. "You're always in a chase of finding that. But this year, I knew that the difficult part of it was going to be time was of the essence and learning an offense and having command and control of it."
"It's like getting a new car but there's new buttons and accessories, but you've got to go out and race it. As you find more about it, you can do more fun tricks and kind of show off while doing it. I just feel like I have full command of it now," Gabriel continued.
Gabriel's career stats jump off the page; A 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 (!) passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions. Gabriel has passed for more than 3,500 years in three of his five college football seasons.
"I have trust and belief not only in the guys, which definitely elevated the process of it, but also the offense in general and just scheme. I'm feeling really comfortable going through my progressions: pre-snap, post-snap, protections, communication and then just defensive ID. On all those levels, there's multiple layers, but I'm speaking the right the language and it's translating."
Oregon Ducks senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa has also noticed Gabriel’s extra work; Gabriel arrives early, he stays late for more throws with the receivers, he does the extra stretching, he invites teammates to social events. In short, his work ethic is inspiring his team to push the limits.
What is Gabriel's goal for fall football camp?
"Setting the tone for the season. Dominating," Gabriel said. "Setting the foundation for what the type of offensive we want to be, but also the type of team. I think you look at that as a unit of what you really want to be good at, but also the team setting the tone for everyone, how we want to practice."
"Fall camp has its challenges, but continue to come out every day and push each other to be better. That'll be important these next four weeks. We've got to have a lot of intention behind everything we do, but I'm excited," Gabriel continued.
The duel-threat quarterback joins the Ducks with wealth of starting experience. As starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners last season, the left-handed quarterback threw for 3,660 yards and 42 touchdowns (30 passing and 12 rushing). His veteran leadership is evident already - even at media day, his teammates rave about him.
"Dillon (Gabriel) started to talk more too," said receiver Tez Johnson. "He's more comfortable now. He knows his players and his teammates and he knows we have his back."
Gabriel is also making an impact in the quarterbacks room, as a mentor for transfer quarterback Dante Moore.
"Dillon (Gabriel) 's a person I can look up to that's been in college for a long time. Being able to just ask him questions about certain coverages, certain ways he throws the ball in this situation, I just really appreciate it."
Gabriel will benefit from playing in Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s high-powered offense that led the nation in passing last season (346.9 yards per game). He is surrounded with weapons, including possibly Oregon’s best and deepest receiving corps ever, highlighted by Tez Johnson and transfer Evan Stewart.
"Physically, we're right where we need to be, and mentally, you like at our walk-through today versus our first walk-through pre-spring and it's night and day different," Gabriel said.
The Ducks start their fall camp practices on Wednesday, August 31st.