Will Receiver Evan Stewart Make Oregon Ducks NFL Draft History?
Oregon Ducks transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart is projected to be drafted in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys to compliment receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The attention that comes with wearing the star on the Cowboys helmet would be nothing new for Stewart. The former five-star recruit has been in the Texas spotlight throughout his football career, growing up in Frisco, TX: The home of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.
The Ducks football program has not had a receiver drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in decades. Stewart's position projection as the No. 4 best receiver among NFL draft prospects and No. 26 overall prospect would put him projected within the first round's 32 draft picks.
The Oregon receiver's twitch and change of direction ability makes Stewart an interesting option to compliment Lamb. Stewart’s soft hands and red zone efficiency make him an intriguing NFL prospect. Stewart's ability to track and catch deep balls, makes acrobatic catches look effortless.The Cowboys draft Stewart with the No. 14 overall selection in a new mock draft by Bleacher Report.
Stewart transferred to Oregon this spring from Texas A&M and immediately made his goals known.
"I want to show that I am a jack-of-all-trades," said Stewart. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
Stewart has racked up 1,159 yards in two seasons at Texas A&M in which the Aggies underperformed. Last season, Stewart was hindered by a leg injury that limited him to just eight games. Catching passes from Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in offensive coordinator Will Stein's explosive system, Stewart's opportunities will be aplenty.
The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver, to compliment their star Lamb. Lamb is quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target and a contract extension looms for both. This season, look for Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert to fill in at No. 2 receiver. Next season, Cooks is a free agent.
Stewart has impressed Oregon coach Dan Lanning so far during his time in Eugene.
“I think speed, catch radius. I think there’s a lot of things that pop off with Evan,” Lanning said after spring practices. “I think he saw a lot of opportunity here with what we’ve done with our wideouts here in the past over the last few years."