Oregon Misses Out On Five-Star Recruit Jett Harrison to Rival Big Ten Program

The Oregon Ducks added two blue-chip commits to their 2027 recruiting class on July 1. While it was one of the biggest days of coach Dan Lanning’s 2027 cycle, it also marked a significant loss for his 2028 recruiting class.

The No. 1 receiver in 2028, five-star Jett Harrison, announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks will likely continue to push for a recruiting flip as Harrison enters his junior year of high school, but they now face an uphill battle.

Five-Star Receiver Jett Harrison’s Recruitment

Ohio State coach Ryan Day reacts to a play against Northwestern. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison is the son of former Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, who was a first-round NFL pick. Not only are the football genes strong in the Harrison bloodline, but the connection to the Buckeyes’ program is as well. Harrison is additionally the younger brother of former Ohio State receiver and current Arizona Cardinals star Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Buckeyes were the favorites for the receiver, who’s considered the No. 1 overall recruit by Rivals. Harrison also considered Oregon and the Miami Hurricanes, but chose to strengthen the legacy of the Harrison name at Ohio State.

Harrison plays for St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he scored 10 touchdowns in just his freshman season in 2024, according to 247Sports.

Oregon Ducks Rising With Receiver Recruiting

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks may have missed out on Harrison, but their receiver recruiting has reached another level under Lanning’s leadership. Oregon now has five straight cycles with a five-star receiver recruit.

The 2026 season alone will feature former five-star recruits Gatlin Bair, Jalen Lott and Dakorien Moore. Moore was the No. 1 receiver in his recruiting class in 2025, showing that Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas are changing the program’s trajectory at the position by recruiting and retaining top talent.

In the 2027 cycle, Oregon has earned a commitment from five-star Dakota Guerrant. The Ducks are also predicted by Rivals to land Xavier Sabb, another five-star receiver who is set to announce his commitment on Friday, July 3.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks Recruiting Battles

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) leaves the field following Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks and Buckeyes rivalry continues to heat up both on and off the field. The two Big Ten sides notoriously faced off in a recruiting battle in the 2026 cycle with the recruitment of five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Henry was long committed to the Buckeyes, but when former offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline left to become the head coach at USF, Henry rethought his decision during the early signing period.

Oregon briefly earned a prediction from Rivals to land Henry, but the No. 1 receiver in 2026 ended up sticking with the Buckeyes. Even though Henry didn’t switch to Oregon, the chance it had to secure a commitment shows Lanning’s relentlessness in recruiting players up until the moment the pen hits the paper.

While Ohio State continues to earn the reputation as “Wide Receiver U,” the Ducks look to develop their recent receiver talent and prove they can win some of the receiver recruiting battles with the Buckeyes.

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