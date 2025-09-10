Ducks Digest

As Oregon Ducks Climb In Rankings, Dan Lanning Addresses First Road Test

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks prepare for their first Big Ten opponent and first road game of the season. What's at stake for the Ducks in week 3? What challenges does Oregon face against the Northwestern Wildcats? Lanning will address the media around 11:15 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Lily Crane

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
EUGENE – The No. 4 Oregon Ducks prepare to travel across the country and play in an opposing stadium for the first time in the 2025 season. The Ducks jumped into the top-5 of the AP Poll Top 25 Rankings after their largest margin of victory over a Power 4 team - a 69-3 win over Oklahoma State.

With a perfect Big Ten record on the line, the Ducks hope to continue their dominant start to the season against the Northwestern Wildcats. As Oregon gets ready to hit the road, Dan Lanning is set to address the media at 11:15 a.m. PT Wednesday ahead of the matchup. This article will be updated with notable quotes.

What Lanning Said

His Thoughts On The One Window Transfer Portal:

“I support one window, more than anything. Again, I've always been a big advocate of the season should end January 1st. Right, so the season ends January 1st and then you're able to figure out who your team is in January. I think that's ideal. I don't think it's ever ideal to have a portal while the season's still being played, but ultimately, I think it's better to have one window and not have a spring window.”

If The Offense Hit The Standard He Wanted Them To In The First Two Games:

“No, I think there’s still higher level for us. We have six offensive penalties on Saturday, so that's, that's something we certainly can't do. We've protected the ball well, you know, I like that piece of our decision making, and we've been able to run the ball, which is really important,” Lanning said.

“You know, we've, like I said, we've blocked and played with great effort, but we have to clean up some of the details when it comes to penalties and execution there.”

What His Routine Is On Long Trips:

“Yeah, have a book. Read a little bit of a book. Do a little bit of film review. Look at some scripts for walk-through some game day prep, like, as far as coaches meeting, what that looks like, you know, decisions that are usually getting made on Thursday night anyway, just not necessarily on a plane.”

PREVIEW

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Opening Big Ten Action

The Ducks come off a dominant 2-0 start to the season. They’ll kick off Big Ten play on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Oregon went undefeated in its first season in the conference a year, but this will be its first time facing Northwestern as members of the Big Ten. The Ducks and Wildcats previously met one time back in 1974. Oregon won that game 14-10 in Illinois.

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Northwestern began the season 1-1 after going 4-8 overall in 2024. Despite outscoring their first two opponents 128-16, the Ducks will look to not underestimate the Wildcats.

“We're focused on us. Don't pay attention to the outside noise,” Lanning said on Monday when asked how he makes sure they don’t overlook Northwestern. “It wasn't around in the summer. If it shows up now, it doesn't mean anything now.”

A victory would mean a 10-0 start against Big Ten as members of the conference. The Ducks would also return home 3-0 with a rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers next on the schedule.

Early Kickoff

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu (7) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon and Northwestern are set to kick off their matchup at 11 a.m. local time, which is 9 a.m. in Eugene.

“They've been telling us it's going to be 9 a.m. our time,” defensive back Ify Obidegwu said. “We got to get the rest. Go to sleep early now, waking up early. Today we woke up, the whole DB corps woke up at 5 a.m. We got here at 5 a.m. so we all woke up around 4 a.m. That's the time we going to be waking up anyway when that day comes so we're mentally preparing ourselves throughout the week."

The Ducks typically move through a morning practice schedule anyway, so Lanning didn’t seem to be too concerned with the start time.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Our bodies are used to it, right? It's something that we can do this little bit different, and we're looking forward to that opportunity,” Lanning said on Monday.

The early start time is another challenge the program will have to overcome in week 3. Not only is it Oregon’s first road game and first trip to Evanston, Illinois, in quite some time, but a temporary location for the Wildcats means the Ducks will play in a much smaller stadium than they’re used to.

Oregon has its sights set on starting quick. Putting the game out of reach early hasn’t been a problem for the Ducks. Against Oklahoma State, Oregon scored two touchdowns on three plays.

"As far as the mentality you're coming with you want to think start fast so you can build now,” offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon said. “That's how I'm thinking about preparing for such an early game like that. So, when I come out on Saturday at 9 a.m. I'm punching somebody in the mouth right from the jump.”

