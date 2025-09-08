Unsuspecting Oregon Ducks Linebacker Among Nation's Best Defensive Grades
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks' domination over the Oklahoma State Cowboys saw just about everybody get in on the offensive action, even the Ducks’ defense.
Among the two players to score a pick-six was linebacker Jerry Mixon. The junior has earned a larger role on Oregon’s defense to start the 2025 season, and he hasn’t allowed the opportunity to go to waste.
Mixon Earns Top Defensive Grade
The linebacker secured a 96.7 defensive grade against the Cowboys by Pro Football Focus (PFF). That ranks second nationally among all defensive players with a minimum of 20 snaps in week 2.
In addition to his defensive touchdown, Mixon picked up one tackle in the second game. In week 1 against Montana State, Mixon had four total tackles.
“On defense, that’s kind of the standard that we have in our system,” linebacker Teitum Tuioti said about the team’s defensive performance. “Like Jerry’s pick, he do that in practice every day. This is what our defense does.”
Mixon didn’t redshirt his first two seasons with the program despite having a handful of other guys ahead of him in the depth chart. He spent most of his time on special teams but tallied three tackles in 2024 and five as a freshman.
Like several guys on the Ducks’ roster, Mixon waited his turn, and his time appears to be now.
“Jerry’s developed himself, and he’s been very patient, but there’s no substitute for the experience that he’s had the last couple years being behind the guys that he’s been behind and a lot of practice reps,” linebackers coach Brian Michalowski said during fall camp. “He might be consistently every camp the highest rep count linebacker when it comes to reps out there.”
“Had a great spring game. That wasn’t a surprise to me,” Michalowski continued. “The development process of college football, he’s right here going into his third year in the program, and it should be Jerry’s time.”
Mixon’s Heartwarming Gesture
The linebacker intercepted a pass late in the third quarter and ran 26 yards to the end zone. It didn’t matter that Oregon was already up 55-3 before his score. Mixon said that Dan Lanning taught the team to treat every half like the score is 0-0.
After his highlight pick-six, the cameras showed Mixon gifting the football to his mother.
“I told her before the game I was gonna get a pick for her,” Mixon said. “So, I felt like giving her the ball was something that I should do.”
Mixon said that the Oklahoma State equipment staff took the ball away, but Oregon equipment administrator Kenny Farr got it back for Mixon later.
Sophomore safety Peyton Woodyard, another player on the Ducks primed for a bigger role this season, picked off the Cowboys on the very next offensive drive. The back-to-back pick sixes gave Oregon the 69-3 advantage, which would be the final score.
“I was on the tight end block and I kind of just sunk back,” Woodyard said. “Coach Tosh (Lupoi) talks about rushing coverage. Our D-line was all up in the quarterback’s face, and he just threw it and just ended up in my hands.”