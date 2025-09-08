Ducks Digest

Unsuspecting Oregon Ducks Linebacker Among Nation's Best Defensive Grades

Several Oregon Ducks have stepped into the spotlight to start the 2025 season after spending multiple years learning from veteran players and waiting their turn. How has linebacker Jerry Mixon made the most of his opportunity through the first two weeks of the season?

Lily Crane

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks' domination over the Oklahoma State Cowboys saw just about everybody get in on the offensive action, even the Ducks’ defense.

Among the two players to score a pick-six was linebacker Jerry Mixon. The junior has earned a larger role on Oregon’s defense to start the 2025 season, and he hasn’t allowed the opportunity to go to waste.

Mixon Earns Top Defensive Grade

jerry mixon oregon ducks dan lanning oklahoma state cowboys linebacker tosh lupoi brian michalowski peyton woodyard defense
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The linebacker secured a 96.7 defensive grade against the Cowboys by Pro Football Focus (PFF). That ranks second nationally among all defensive players with a minimum of 20 snaps in week 2.

In addition to his defensive touchdown, Mixon picked up one tackle in the second game. In week 1 against Montana State, Mixon had four total tackles.

“On defense, that’s kind of the standard that we have in our system,” linebacker Teitum Tuioti said about the team’s defensive performance. “Like Jerry’s pick, he do that in practice every day. This is what our defense does.”

jerry mixon oregon ducks dan lanning oklahoma state cowboys linebacker tosh lupoi brian michalowski peyton woodyard defense
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after intercepting the football for a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Mixon didn’t redshirt his first two seasons with the program despite having a handful of other guys ahead of him in the depth chart. He spent most of his time on special teams but tallied three tackles in 2024 and five as a freshman.

Like several guys on the Ducks’ roster, Mixon waited his turn, and his time appears to be now.

“Jerry’s developed himself, and he’s been very patient, but there’s no substitute for the experience that he’s had the last couple years being behind the guys that he’s been behind and a lot of practice reps,” linebackers coach Brian Michalowski said during fall camp. “He might be consistently every camp the highest rep count linebacker when it comes to reps out there.”

“Had a great spring game. That wasn’t a surprise to me,” Michalowski continued. “The development process of college football, he’s right here going into his third year in the program, and it should be Jerry’s time.”

Mixon’s Heartwarming Gesture

The linebacker intercepted a pass late in the third quarter and ran 26 yards to the end zone. It didn’t matter that Oregon was already up 55-3 before his score. Mixon said that Dan Lanning taught the team to treat every half like the score is 0-0.

After his highlight pick-six, the cameras showed Mixon gifting the football to his mother.

“I told her before the game I was gonna get a pick for her,” Mixon said. “So, I felt like giving her the ball was something that I should do.”

jerry mixon oregon ducks dan lanning oklahoma state cowboys linebacker tosh lupoi brian michalowski peyton woodyard defense
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) tackles Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Mixon said that the Oklahoma State equipment staff took the ball away, but Oregon equipment administrator Kenny Farr got it back for Mixon later.

Sophomore safety Peyton Woodyard, another player on the Ducks primed for a bigger role this season, picked off the Cowboys on the very next offensive drive. The back-to-back pick sixes gave Oregon the 69-3 advantage, which would be the final score.

“I was on the tight end block and I kind of just sunk back,” Woodyard said. “Coach Tosh (Lupoi) talks about rushing coverage. Our D-line was all up in the quarterback’s face, and he just threw it and just ended up in my hands.”

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

