Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up About His 'Petty' Moment After Beating USC
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Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has never lost to the USC Trojans. After the Ducks' latest win, he made sure Southern California recruits knew it.
On Saturday, Oregon beat USC 41-27 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in front of 75,500 fans, and recruits galore on the sidelines. The win was Lanning's third over USC and the Ducks' fifth-straight victory over USC.
... and the wins keep coming for Lanning and Oregon.
Dan Lanning Explains What Fueled His USC Shots
For Lanning, the win offered an opportunity to make a recruiting pitch in a territory both programs prioritize. USC finished the 2026 recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class, fueled by its success keeping top Southern California prospects close to home.
Lanning wanted to point out one thing to recruits who are considering USC and Oregon in the crucial battleground.
“Three wins against these guys. I guess if you’re interested in winning football games and you’re from this area, you should go to Oregon. If you want to go to a Chris Brown concert, go here,” Lanning said.
Asked later about that comment and whether he enjoys adding fuel to the rivalry, he acknowledged that his comments had an edge.
“I was probably a little petty,” Lanning said to Barstool. “Fair, full disclosure, I was a little petty, but they’ve taken plenty of shots at us.”
The Story Behind Dan Lanning’s Chris Brown Comment
Chris Brown did get caught in the crosshairs of the Big Ten rivalry. Why was he singled out by Lanning?
Lanning explained to Barstool that Oregon’s chief of staff had told him before the game that Brown was performing in Los Angeles that night. So Brown was fresh in his mind. Lanning said he likes Brown and would enjoy attending one of his concerts someday.
Oregon's social media team took the Brown reference one step further with using the instrumental version of "Loyal" by Chris Brown for one of their behind-the-scenes videos after the win.
Lanning's comments were not unprompted. USC has been active in jabs towards Oregon this offseason and leading up to the game.
"In the offseason, there were some shots taken, and somebody asked me what matters most, and I said, 'winning.' And that's what I like to go point back to: when we get the opportunity to play, we've won," Lanning told Barstool.
Social Media Trolls
Back in March of this year, USC posted a video of spray painting (Oregon) green grass (USC) cardinal red, shortly after Mater Dei star cornerback Danny Lang chose USC over Oregon. It mocked Lanning’s “the grass is damn green in Eugene” line after the Trojans won the recruiting battle against Oregon.
At the time, Lanning did not respond to the troll, only pointing out that winning is what matters. Then, months later the Ducks won on the field and Lanning showed that he keeps receipts.
Lanning also made a comment about the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum crowd earlier in his press conference. He said he had watched three USC games on television without seeing the stadium packed, then observed that it was full when Oregon came to town.
“I guess when the Ducks show up, that’s how you fill a coliseum," Lanning said.
Oregon finished with 504 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on four second-half possessions. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, who entered after Dante Moore was injured, completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for two scores and added 105 receiving yards, while Jamari Johnson led the Ducks with 119 yards on seven catches.
... and has the Oregon- USC rivalry ever been hotter?
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus