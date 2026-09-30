Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up About His 'Petty' Moment After Beating USC

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has never lost to the USC Trojans. After the Ducks' latest win, he made sure Southern California recruits knew it.

On Saturday, Oregon beat USC 41-27 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in front of 75,500 fans, and recruits galore on the sidelines. The win was Lanning's third over USC and the Ducks' fifth-straight victory over USC.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (left) shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

... and the wins keep coming for Lanning and Oregon.

Dan Lanning Explains What Fueled His USC Shots

For Lanning, the win offered an opportunity to make a recruiting pitch in a territory both programs prioritize. USC finished the 2026 recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class, fueled by its success keeping top Southern California prospects close to home.

Lanning wanted to point out one thing to recruits who are considering USC and Oregon in the crucial battleground.

“Three wins against these guys. I guess if you’re interested in winning football games and you’re from this area, you should go to Oregon. If you want to go to a Chris Brown concert, go here,” Lanning said.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning mic drop moment.



"3-0 against (USC). I guess if you're a good football player in the area you should come to Oregon. Or you can stay in LA and go to a Chris Brown concert."https://t.co/iUsUvth94Z pic.twitter.com/KPSbO7qaXV — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

Asked later about that comment and whether he enjoys adding fuel to the rivalry, he acknowledged that his comments had an edge.

“I was probably a little petty,” Lanning said to Barstool. “Fair, full disclosure, I was a little petty, but they’ve taken plenty of shots at us.”

The Story Behind Dan Lanning’s Chris Brown Comment

Chris Brown did get caught in the crosshairs of the Big Ten rivalry. Why was he singled out by Lanning?

Lanning explained to Barstool that Oregon’s chief of staff had told him before the game that Brown was performing in Los Angeles that night. So Brown was fresh in his mind. Lanning said he likes Brown and would enjoy attending one of his concerts someday.

Oregon's social media team took the Brown reference one step further with using the instrumental version of "Loyal" by Chris Brown for one of their behind-the-scenes videos after the win.

“They’re telling you right now they can’t beat you straight up because they’re a bunch of (expletive).



You let them know what we (expletive) think they are by the way you play in the second half."



-Dan Lanning at halftime at USC



📹 @oregonfootball https://t.co/G7htIxl6Es pic.twitter.com/r5yAvgpgyc — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 28, 2026

Lanning's comments were not unprompted. USC has been active in jabs towards Oregon this offseason and leading up to the game.

"In the offseason, there were some shots taken, and somebody asked me what matters most, and I said, 'winning.' And that's what I like to go point back to: when we get the opportunity to play, we've won," Lanning told Barstool.

Social Media Trolls

Back in March of this year, USC posted a video of spray painting (Oregon) green grass (USC) cardinal red, shortly after Mater Dei star cornerback Danny Lang chose USC over Oregon. It mocked Lanning’s “the grass is damn green in Eugene” line after the Trojans won the recruiting battle against Oregon.

At the time, Lanning did not respond to the troll, only pointing out that winning is what matters. Then, months later the Ducks won on the field and Lanning showed that he keeps receipts.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning also made a comment about the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum crowd earlier in his press conference. He said he had watched three USC games on television without seeing the stadium packed, then observed that it was full when Oregon came to town.

“I guess when the Ducks show up, that’s how you fill a coliseum," Lanning said.

Oregon finished with 504 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on four second-half possessions. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, who entered after Dante Moore was injured, completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for two scores and added 105 receiving yards, while Jamari Johnson led the Ducks with 119 yards on seven catches.

... and has the Oregon- USC rivalry ever been hotter?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.