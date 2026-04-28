Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Blunt Take After 'Coaching' Oregon Spring Game
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When it came to pregame warmups on Rich Brooks Field at Autzen Stadium for the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game, no one was more animated than New York Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux.
In a black visor with his signature crystalized shades, Thibodeaux ran up and down the field during defensive warmups, hyping up players for every team, including his own, the Combat Ducks, with his partner guest coach, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Coaches Combat Ducks
Around the third quarter of the friendly scrimmage, both guest coaches for the Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks (San Francisco 49er Deommodore Lenoir and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tez Johnson) got to call their own series of plays.
"Kayvon was very clear to me. He wanted to let me know that he had three three-and-outs and a turnover on downs. I said, 'Hey man, you're still playing ball. When you're done, let me know. Maybe you can come coach,'" Lanning said about the former Ducks' willingness to get into the coaching mindset.
Calling From the Sidelines
Alongside the current Oregon staff, Thibodeaux and the other coaches were able to collaborate on what schemes they employed. For Thibodeaux and the Combat Ducks, this culmination of football brain power worked out with a victory of 17-10.
"We had it put together for them to where there were plays we felt comfortable calling, and those guys could help pick which one was next. I noticed Tez kept calling all the plays that he had a lot of success with when he was at Oregon," Lanning said with a chuckle.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Has the Bragging Rights
After the game on social media, Thibodeaux continued to show his Oregon pride. The Giants' edge found a way to share his experience after former Duck offensive lineman and football analyst Geoff Schwartz posted his own notes about the spring showcase.
When commenting on the defense that Thibodeaux helped call, Schwartz wrote that the defensive line appeared "very good," the linebackers were "much quicker" compared to previous seasons, and "the entire defense just plays so fast."
"Go watch that second half and see who’s calling that defense," Thibodeaux replied to Schwartz's breakdown with a winking emoji. " We definitely Got some Dawgs. Shout out to the Combat Ducks for Getting me those bragging rights for the year."
Bringing Back the Stars
Reactions like Thiboeaux's online are one of many ways bringing back former players is a smart move for the Ducks, especially with their spring game. Continuing a connection with current athletes like Thibodeaux not only brings more eyes to the Oregon program but also helps recruiting efforts with visiting high school prospects, as well as strengthens the Oregon community as a whole.
Several online posts from the spring game highlight that Thibodeaux also greeted fans as they were tailgating outside of Autzen Stadium. With fans knowing the previous greats of the Ducks are more than willing to come back and show some love, it makes the culture stronger.
Plus, with Lanning already employing former athletes like Verone McKinley III and Ryan Walk on his staff, maybe there's even a perk to seeing what these current athletes can do.
"Those guys had a lot of fun. When you can't play the game, coaching is about as close as you can get. Maybe some of those guys have a future in coaching.," Lanning said.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.