Oregon Commit Cam Pritchett Delivers Key Recruiting Announcement

The Oregon Ducks are progressing through the recruiting class of 2027 very well, as they currently have eight commits. The Ducks have six four-star prospects and two three-star prospects in the class, and seem very likely to land multiple five-star prospects at some point in the class.

Four-star Cam Pritchett is an EDGE rusher from the state of Alabama who plays for Thompson High School. The Thompson High School star has all of the tools he needs to be a great EDGE at the next level, and he recently delivered some great news to the Oregon Ducks and their fanbase.

Cam Pritchett Delivers Great News to Oregon Ducks Football

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pritchett announced that he was officially shutting his recruitment down and is 100-percent locked in with the Oregon Ducks football program. Pritchett is only the second player in the Ducks' class to announce this to be the case. He follows behind fellow defensive commit and four-star defensive tackle commit Zane Rowe from the state of Texas.

What this means is the talented prospect will stop taking any visits elsewhere, and is likely to stop speaking with other schools, as anything he does when it comes to the college level will involve the Oregon Ducks prior to signing with the program, likely in December.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is significant because the Ducks will be able to press forward with certainty that Pritchett will remain in the class. The Ducks have lost multiple commits, including a former five-star wide receiver who would be the highest-rated prospect in the class as of now. That prospect was Kesean Bowman, who later committed to Tennessee. Another commit that they lost is four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder.

This will allow the Ducks to move on to different prospects and try to put together another great recruiting class in the class of 2027.

Among all of the commits at this time, the newest one to lock down his commitment is currently rated as the sixth-highest, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. The only commits he ranks higher than at this time are legacy linebacker commit Sam Ngata, who is the son of Haloti Ngata, and Avery Michael, who is a three-star offensive tackle. If Pritchett continues to grow as a prospect and a player, he very well could jump some of the other players in the 2027 class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He currently ranks as the nation's No. 245 player in the country, all while being rated as the No. 30 player at the EDGE position, and the No. 11 player inside the state of Alabama, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He will be a player who comes in with a lot of expectation, as he has a near-college-ready build and has a deep bag of tricks off the EDGE, which will be needed when he gets to college. If he continues to polish his work, he will be a dangerous defender at the next level.

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