Former Oregon Ducks Commit Kesean Bowman Updates Recruitment

The Oregon Ducks have been recruiting many talented prospects, and they have already landed the commitment of many recruits in the 2027 class. The Ducks have done a great job when it comes to this class so far, but they have also lost the commitment of one of the better wide receivers in the country.

That player is five-star wide receiver recruit Kesean Bowman from the class of 2027. He has become one of the better players in the state of Tennessee, as he finished this past season as one of the better wide receivers in the nation. The prospect was previously committed to the Ducks, but he announced his decommitment in September of 2025. The recent thought has been that the Ducks were still in the picture, but that has changed.

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented prospect who is ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, No. 6 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, with Brentwood Academy High School caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk. Bowman revealed where the Ducks stand along with what the schools have been doing at the top of the list that separated them from the others in his recruitment.

"No, Oregon isn't in the running anymore. The schools that are now standing out for me are Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Alabama," Bowman said.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The prospect would then go into detail about what these schools are doing well compared to a team like Oregon, which is no longer in the picture after being near the top of his list for quite some time.

CPA’s William Wiggins (23) breaks up a pass intended for Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) during their Division II-AAA state semifinal playoff game at Brentwood Academy Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Staying in contact, really. Just keeping the connections and keeping the relationships going. And really, the development piece," Bowman said.

Bowman still had interest in the Ducks, and he confirmed when he first de-committed that they would still be in the running. As a result, Oregon seemingly bowing out of the race for Bowman seems noteworthy.

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) makes his way to the bench as the Eagles fail to convert a 4th and long, sealing their defeat during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have many wide receiver target options, but the addition of Bowman would have been bigger than some may think. He is someone who is as physical as a coach would want, but there aren't many better than him when it comes to the route-running side of things. The prospect has been built by a bloodline that has college football talent, as his three uncles played college football, and he is arguably set to be the best that has come out of the family.

Bowman's athletic uncles include Mike Bowman (formerly with the Alabama Crimson Tide), Devin Bowman (formerly with the Georgia Bulldogs), and of course, Adarius Bowman (one of the greatest Oklahoma State wide receivers of all time).

As for the Ducks, they will likely turn their focus to the likes of receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant, who is one of the better players in the country at the wide receiver.