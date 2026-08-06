Four-Star Oregon Commit Cameron Wagner Makes Key Recruiting Update

The Oregon Ducks launched 2026 fall camp with new energy, especially in welcoming 24 incoming freshmen ready to turn heads.

Yet coach Dan Lanning and the staff earned one close win on Aug. 6, this one involving a 2027 four-star Oregon target's decision.

Oregon Commit Assures He's Not Going Anywhere

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prized offensive tackle Cameron Wagner of St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois first made waves by committing to Oregon on The Pat McAfee Show back in May 2026. However, schools didn't let off on the gas pedal in trying to force him to decommit.

But the 6-6, 300-pounder delivered the news that he's shutting down his commitment in a post that will energize Duck fans for the class of 2027:

4-Star Oregon OT commit Cameron Wagner has shut his recruitment down.



🦆 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Ulorfxgcp3 — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) August 6, 2026

Wagner's announcement came on Instagram via Riley Albert and 247Sports, informing Ducks fans and future college coaches that he's not planning to explore other schools. He's locked in on making Eugene the future home for his collegiate chapter. Offensive line coach A'lique Terry ran point on his recruitment.

Next, Wagner needs to sign his National Letter of Intent in December to become an official member of the Ducks.

Impact of Landing Cameron Wagner Stretches Beyond Football Field

Cameron Wagner, St. Joseph Ogden offensive tackle, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terry, Lanning and the Ducks are landing more than an overgrown 6-6 future tackle who can still add muscle and height down the road.

They're gaining someone with guaranteed lower-body strength, thanks to Wagner's wrestling background.

He'll head West as the state of Illinois' 1A qualifier in the 285-pound division as a junior, collecting 29 victories on the mat that season.

Wagner should have zero trouble with bend and sinking his hips while facing larger and quicker defensive tackles/edge rushers in the Big Ten. Simply because of his wrestling background. The mat allows wrestlers to improve their bend at the knee while exploding with their hips. Wagner dominated most of his one-on-ones in the circle, handing Lanning and Terry the assurance he can do the same when he's blocking for the ground and pass game.

Oregon landing Wagner continues to prove the Ducks' nature of going after multi-sport athletes who excel in either track or wrestling. Wagner fits the latter completely.

How Oregon's Future Trenches Shape up

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner's decision additionally means this for the Ducks: Oregon keeps its highest ranked offensive lineman recruit per 247Sports, as Wagner holds a 90 rating.

Right behind Wagner is another prized four-star out of the Midwest region: Interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair out of Hays in Kansas. Corsair brings his own power at 6-2, 285-pounds with a center background. He's also the Jayhawk State's top overall prospect per 247Sports.

Tackle Avery Michael is one west regional prospect who adds his own 6-6 frame. The native of Turlock, California landed 31 total offers including from LSU, USC, Michigan and former Oregon rival turned ACC representative Cal (now led by ex-Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi).

But the top summer pickup on the recruiting trail came further south of the Central California city. Interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi comes over via national prep powerhouse Mater Dei High of Santa Ana. The 6-3, 350-pounder is already a three-year varsity starter and also landed 30-plus offers, including Alabama and SMU. But he brings his mauling style to Eugene for the future.

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