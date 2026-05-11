Oregon Recruiting Target Cameron Wagner Announcing Commitment on Pat McAfee Show

Four-star offensive line recruit Cameron Wagner is set to reveal his commitment on Monday at approximately 11 a.m. PT on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Wagner is set to decide Oregon, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Illinois as the Ducks look to add another elite offensive line recruit in the class of 2027.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Wagner Commitment Preview

Wagner was recently visited in by Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry earlier in the month as coaches from all of his top four schools took in-home visits with the talented recruit in Illinois. Can Terry and the Ducks pull Wagner out of Big Ten country?

Earlier in the spring, Wagner took visits to see Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Notre Dame before naming them as his finalists. Wagner also visited the LSU in March, but newly hired coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers didn't make the cut.

Wagner was also in Eugene, Oregon, back in January for the Ducks' junior day recruiting event, signaling that there is real interest between the two sides. The four-star offensive lineman has visits scheduled to his finalists during the summer, according to 247Sports, but his commitment decision will likely impact those plans.

Oregon has had some success with recruits that announce on The Pat McAfee Show, landing four-star edge Rashad Streets on the popular show back in April. The Ducks have also had success recruiting nationally under coach Dan Lanning, but Oregon is at a severe distance disadvantage when compared to Wagner's other finalists in the midwest.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Wagner Recruiting Profile

According to 247Sports, Wagner is the No. 36-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2027. In the same rankings, he is the No. 345 overall recruit and the No. 13 prospect from the state of Illinois.

He primarily played left tackle for his high school, St. Joseph-Ogden, and his highlight tape shows a physical lineman who loves to finish blocks. His highlight tape shows off his abilities in run blocking and pass protection, but the biggest thing that jumps out is Wagner's athleticism in the open field.

Wagner was sometimes used in pre-snap motions as the lead blocker in the run game, and sometimes he even lined up like a wide receiver in order to block for a screen pass.

Offensive line is typically a developmental position in college, and Wagner may need a season on the sidelines before becoming a key contributor.

Standing at 6-6, 300 pounds, his size and strength are easy to notice in his highlight tape that is filled with pancake blocks. However, his ability to move his feet and operate in the open field shows potential that his college coaches will be able to refine and develop.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to defensive back Dillon Thieneman during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Oregon currently has 12 commitments in the class of 2027 before Wagner reveals his decision. That group of Ducks recruits is currently ranked No. 9 in the country, according to 247Sports.

Semaj Stanford, four-star safety

Rashad Streets, four-star edge

Will Mencl, four-star quarterback

Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

Ai'king Hall, four-star cornerback

Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge

Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

Avery Michael, three-star offensive tackle

Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

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