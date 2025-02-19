Oregon Ducks Commit Kodi Greene Keeping Flip Options Open? Texas Longhorns Visit
The Oregon Ducks have raced out to snag the top class early in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Currently, the Ducks have 10 commits in their 2026 class, which ranks first in the nation according to 247Sports.
Oregon four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene remains loyal in his commitment to the Ducks, but hasn't completely shut down his recruitment all together. The No. 5 tackle and No. 29 player in the class according to 247Sports, Greene is a future building block for any program's offensive line unit.
Greene spoke with 247Sports about what schools are still in communication with him despite his commitment to Oregon.
"I'm thinking about two more schools right now. Texas is still reaching out frequently. USC is there a little bit. It's mostly Texas though. That's the big one. I'm thinking about an official," Greene said.
The four-star prospect admitted that he still remains entrenched with the Ducks and has yet to be swayed away from Dan Lanning's program.
"Still completely locked in with the Ducks. I was up there for the first Junior Day they had. Every time I go there it feels like it's home. I feel like a priority. They seem to always find a way to put something new out and make it very interesting every time I'm there," Greene said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Greene's ceiling is so high that he has the talent to potentially play on Sundays in the NFL.
"Greene is a massive tackle prospect who’s pushing 6-6, 290 pounds with an 80” wingspan. There’s no doubt Greene is one of the top lineman in the national ’26 class with a very high ceiling. He projects as a player who should be a multi-year starter at the college level and has a definite NFL upside to him as well," Biggins wrote.
Interestingly enough, 247Sports' comparison for Greene is Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Facility Multi-Million Dollar Expansion Under Construction
MORE: 3 Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas
MORE: New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson To Sign With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton Reunion?
The Ducks will be loaded up along the offensive line this upcoming season. They reeled in three potential starting transfers from the portal in Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey, and the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, Isaiah World. With Matthew Bedford and Dave Iuli returning back to Eugene, Oregon could wind up having one of the best offensive lines in the country next season.
Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry deserves his fair share of credit for the recruiting job he has done. Terry helped the Ducks land Greene in the 2026 recruiting cycle and signed four four-stars in the 2025 cycle, including Ziyare Addison, the No. 15 guard in the 2025 class.
Terry has the Ducks in a prime position another big-time offensive line recruit in the nation's top 2026 prospect Jackson Cantwell. The No. 1 player in the class according to 247Sports, Cantwell would be the highest rated player to ever sign with Oregon if he ends up siding with the Ducks.