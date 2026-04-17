Dakorien Moore Gets Candid About Connection With Dante Moore

The Oregon Ducks are set for a massive 2026 season, as they are returning many of their top targets on the offensive side of the ball.

Two of the players who will be returning are wide receiver Dakorien Moore and quarterback Dante Moore, who both had solid seasons in 2025. Dakorien Moore had a lot of great things to say about his quarterback, as he broke it down following a recent spring practice.

What Dakorien Moore Said About Relationship With Dante Moore

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"So last year, when I first got here, Dante was one of the first ones to talk to me. We had to have the same last name. So he reached out to me and stuff like that, and he been pushing me ever since," Dakorien Moore said.

"He was the first one getting me with all the older guys and stuff like that, with throwing outside of practice," he continued. "So, being that I got hurt, he wanted me to have that confidence back in myself. So he's kind of like getting me, like more targets working me back in, being that I couldn't really finish the season off strong that I wanted to last year."

Why Oregon's Wide Receiver And Quarterback Duo's Connection is Key

Moore is expected to be one of the better wide receivers for the Ducks in the next season, as he is likely to be a starter on the outside for the program. Last season, he was excellent in a limited number of games, as he finished the season with 497 receiving yards on just 34 receptions.

He could have had an even more impressive season, but missed four games with a knee injury that he suffered later in the season. When Moore was at his best, he was one of the better players in the country as a freshman.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Brice Pollock (14) during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His best game came against the Penn State Nittany Lions, in which he finished with a career-high 89 receiving yards and a career-high seven receptions. He will now have the chance to smash both stats this season, as he will be playing a crucial and much more demanding role with the Ducks in 2026.

Many could argue that he is the top wide receiver on the roster, although the other two likely starters have a great case to say the same. Those two players are wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart.

The talented wide receiver having a strong connection with the gunslinger of the offense is a great thing, and nothing short of a priority situation. If they are on the same page off the field, they are very likely to be on the same page when it comes to Saturdays. It is also worth mentioning that the chemistry between the two is something that fans and reporters will quickly pick up on, as if both are playing at their best, then chemistry between the two could be a huge factor as to why.

Oregon’s receiver Evan Stewart, left, quarterback Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore dance during an open practice session leading up to their first-round CFP game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trust is a big thing, and the talented quarterback will need to trust his route runner in order to succeed at the highest level. This could be viewed as a breath of fresh air for the Ducks, as it is obvious from Dakorien Moore's statement that he and Dante Moore have what seems to be a great connection at this time.

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