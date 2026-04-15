Dan Lanning Opens Up About How A'Mauri Washington's Changed

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Ducks continue to develop recruits into starters and NFL Draft prospects, especially when it comes to the defensive line.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington’s offseason improvement following a recent spring practice.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning on Defensive Lineman A’Mauri Washington

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks return their starting defensive line from the 2025 season, after each of the starters had the option to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Washington could’ve been a first or second round pick if he had elected to forgo his senior season of eligibility.

Instead, Washington chose to stay another year in Eugene and contend for a championship. His production on the field has increased each season, and it could continue to grow in 2026. Lanning addressed what he’s seen from Washington’s development.

“It starts with size and explosive power. I think this guy's extremely explosive,” Lanning said. “I think what he had to work on as he got here was his competitive stamina, the ability to go harder for longer.”

“And those moments, I think he recognized earlier, ‘Okay, it's gonna be a limiting factor. This is one of my strengths. This is a limiting factor.’ And then his ability to learn our system and be extremely disruptive, be where he's supposed to be at,” he continued.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“All those things have really paid off for A’Mauri. You see a leader showing up,” he said. “What I admire about A’Mauri is he's been a guy that's had goals since he got here the very first day, he's done a really good job.”

“We talked about it, Maxx Crosby said microscope, telescope. He's got his telescope goals, but he does a really good job of focusing on the microscope,” Lanning concluded. “What do I have to improve the day for me to reach those telescope goals that are down the road?”

Washington enters 2026 off a career junior year where he totaled 33 tackles, recorded seven pass deflections and tallied 1.5 sacks.

The Ducks Return Starting Defensive Line Unit

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington joins defensive linemen Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei in returning to Eugene. Alexander was the first domino to fall, and the other three followed suit. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti addressed the conversations the staff had with players about making draft decisions during his media appearance at the beginning of April.

“Bear announcing early that was helpful because a lot of these guys want to play together,” Tuioti said. “And I think the way the season finished, as well, put certain tastes in their mouth to the point where there's still some things that they want to achieve.”

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuioti added that the defensive line wasn’t the only position group that made tough decisions about their futures. Quarterback Dante Moore made a notable decision to return to Eugene, and several other players went through the same process.

“The culture has to look a certain way,” Tuioti said. “The building's got to look a certain way for somebody to forgo the opportunity to go to the NFL and come back.”

Moore, Washington and several others’ decisions hinged on both the opportunity to winning a national championship, as well as continue to develop their game, which they have the chance to do in 2026.

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