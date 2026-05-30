Five Players Who Prove Dan Lanning’s Oregon Development Edge Is Real

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning saw a record number of players selected into the NFL Draft in 2025, which was followed by seven selections in 2026.

Despite claims that Oregon doesn’t develop like other college football powerhouses, the Ducks are projected by many to shatter their program record with more than 10 NFL Draft picks in 2027, with two predicted first-round picks.

Lanning is proving his ability to help transform his players’ career trajectories heading into year five of his tenure. Below are the top five current players on Oregon’s roster who’ve shifted expectations since being recruited or transferring to Eugene.

Edge Rusher Teitum Tuioti

Teitum Tuioti, Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten

One of the top players on the Ducks’ roster entering 2026 wasn’t a consensus blue-chip recruit exiting high school. Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports composite and Rivals.

As the son of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and a local star at Sheldon High School, Lanning seemed to recognize potential in Tuioti early. The staff eased Tuioti into a greater role, beginning with a consistent spot in the rotation as a true freshman, where he totaled 29 tackles.

Tuioti’s stats have improved across the board every season, highlighted by 68 tackles, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a team lead of 9.5 sacks in 2025. He still has the chance to evolve into something better in 2026 and become a Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick in 2027.

Linebacker Jerry Mixon

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon is the other top example on the roster of a three-star recruit turned NFL prospect. Mixon was a consensus three-star recruit out of high school and totaled just eight tackles in his first two seasons in Eugene.

Then came the breakout year in 2025. Mixon stepped into a starting role last season that was unexpected by many fans and immediately became a player mock drafters began paying attention to.

Mixon finished his junior season with 57 tackles, seven pass deflections, 0.5 sacks and two interceptions, including a pick-six. He’s expected to hold on to his starting role and take an increased leadership position on the defense, wearing the green dot with linebacker Bryce Boettcher off to the NFL, where he could likely end up in a year's time.

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Even though the rest of the players on this list were blue-chip recruits coming out of high school and in the transfer portal, they came to Eugene with plenty of questions and doubt.

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander is someone who moved around throughout his career, but found a home at Oregon. He started with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022, where he finished with nine tackles and two sacks before transferring to the USC Trojans.

Alexander’s 2023 season with the Trojans turned heads with 47 tackles, but his journey at USC was turbulent. Alexander only played the first few games of the 2024 season before hitting the portal at the end of September.

Both Alexander’s loyalty and performance were questioned entering his Oregon tenure. He appeared to have answered all lingering questions in 2025, with the conversation shifting to when he’d declare for the NFL Draft and what team would get his talents. Alexander totaled 50 tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries in 2025 and returns as part of one of the nation’s top units.

Defensive Lineman A’Mauri Washington

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington lines up as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The defensive line development is key on this list. Ducks defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington is a perfect example of an athlete who stayed patient and waited for his opportunity.

Washington entered the program as a four-star recruit, but played 73 snaps across eight games as a true freshman. Those numbers rose the next season to 14 games and 344 snaps. By his junior season in 2025, Washington established himself as a starter and played a total of 656 defensive snaps.

The defensive lineman recorded 33 tackles, seven pass deflections and 1.5 sacks last season. Like Tuioti and Mixon, Washington stuck with one program in the transfer portal, and it’s seemingly paid off, with many early 2027 NFL Draft predictions believing he’ll be a first-round selection.

Quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to Alexander, it might seem odd to include a player who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and a four-star transfer, per 247Sports.

But quarterback Dante Moore also faced challenges early in his career that raised doubts about his potential. His true freshman season with the UCLA Bruins was up-and-down, with 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a 53.5 percent completion and 25 sacks.

Moore made the mature decision to transfer to Oregon, knowing he’d spend a season as a redshirt, sitting behind a more experienced quarterback in Dillon Gabriel. When his opportunity came to start again, he hushed outside noise with his play against tough Big Ten competition.

His completion percentage improved by almost 20 percent between 2023 and 2025. He threw an additional 1,955 yards and 19 touchdowns, while getting sacked eight fewer times. The quarterback also showcased improved mobility as a redshirt sophomore, and his quarterback rating improved from 125.6 to 163.7.

Moore was expected to be selected No. 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft. With another season at Oregon, he still has the opportunity to become a first-round pick, in addition to vying for the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship.

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