Big Ten Media Days Biggest Winners, Losers: Dante Moore, Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day

Big Ten Media Days are over and now the real fun begins: football practices. The three-day event provided some excitement and memorable moments into arguably the best conference in college football.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore spoke extensively with the media, as did the coaches and player representatives from the Big Ten’s other 17 programs.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Media Days won’t determine who wins the conference or reaches the College Football Playoff. However, some coaches and players generated headlines for all the right reasons. Others? Not so much.

Biggest Winners Of Big Ten Media Days

Winner: Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson

Lanning compared Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson directly to former Duck tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who was drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Sounds like Johnson will be a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses.

Oregon Ducks tight end jamari johnson | oregon ducks on si darby winter

At 6-5, 260-pounds, there is a lot to be excited about with Johnson.

“Last year I sat up her talked about a tight end at Oregon and how special he was in Kenyon Sadiq. Jamari is also that special. He was a guy that we recruited out of high school. Actually he's a guy that used to play quarterback. He just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger. He can run, he can block, he can catch," Lanning said.

Even while sharing the position with Sadiq, Johnson caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns, finishing sixth in Oregon single-season history for receiving yards by a tight end. Two of his three touchdowns came during the College Football Playoff.

Winner: Indiana Hoosiers Coach Curt Cignetti

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Football head coach Curt Cignetti speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti continues to be a walking quote machine. The reigning National Champions are flying a bit under the radar in 2026 as they have to replace major talent that went to the NFL, starting with former quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Cignetti's best quote? A subtle shot at the SEC.

“We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest. We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say: We fell short. We don’t cry a river, whine and complain. That’s why we’re the best," Cignetti said.

Winner: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Leadership

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is entering his second season as Oregon's starting quarterback and his veteran presence is proving to be a big asset. Lanning made it clear that he is becoming the leader who helps elevate the players around him.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think we go as our quarterback goes, right? He is certainly in a special position to help create that and make us a special team this year," Lanning said.

“Where he's really grown as a leader. That's really shown up this off-season. What he's been able to do away, off the field, is extremely impressive. The impact he's made on the community, his teammates. I'd love to see it all come together," Lanning continued.

Winner: Ohio State’s Offense

Ohio State coach Ryan Day did not hold back on his offense, which is led by quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Consider the Big Ten on notice.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) watches during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"For Julian, you look for some traits that are extraordinary about him. I think the first thing you recognize is his accuracy. What you don't see, but I see, is his intelligence level. He can handle high levels of information. He's highly, highly motivated," Day said.

"...We're as experienced and as deep as we've ever been since I've been at Ohio State," Day said.

Biggest Losers Of Big Ten Media Days

Loser: Dante Moore's Farts?

Moore was a winner... and also took a stray, courtesy of his teammate in Johnson. In an interview with Brenna Greene, Johnson shared that Moore sometimes leads the charge in having a fart competition in the huddle.

"Sometimes Dante farts in the huddle, and we have like a little competition, who can fart in the huddle?" Johnson said.

Moore, a very good sport, responded with a laugh.

"Oh my gosh. Who said that? JJ. I knew it. Too much stuff is getting leaked out. You got to find ways to connect with your team. So we do that. That's all... This is bad," Moore said.

Folks, I must inform you of the most important piece of info from Oregon's Big 10 media day.



Asked a bunch of fun questions including who is most likely to tell a joke in the huddle.



Annnd that's how I found out Dante Moore likes to fart in the huddle.



I am not joking 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tm2iXcKRXb — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 30, 2026

Loser: Washington Huskies NIL Message

Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch turned some heads with a comment about NIL.

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Football head coach Jedd Fisch speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve certainly seen the speculation about what is spent on our roster, and I can tell you that’s not even close,” Fisch said. “This team was not bought; this team was built.”

While Washington does bring back 58 returners and starters coming back at 20 of 22 positions, the messaging comes across as defensive. In the NIL and transfer portal era, spending money is the reality and claiming that the Huskies don't, makes it sound like they are hiding something or not competing at the highest level.

Loser: Ohio State’s Defensive Experience

Day addressed the biggest question for the Buckeyes right now: their defense. Day talked about the challenge of replacing defensive talent and leadership, including three first-round NFL draft picks.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“When you recruit classes, you lose that leadership of having some older bodies there. So, we had to go into the portal and replace some of that experience,” Day told The Cover 3 Podcast. “[It’s] not ideal, quite honestly. But we worked hard to do some research and figure out who the right fit would be in those areas.”

Want more on the Ducks?

Lanning addressed some of the biggest questions surrounding the football program right now: staff changes at both offensive and defensive coordinator, the national championship and adding a former 5-star quarterback recruit through the transfer portal in Dylan Raiola.

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