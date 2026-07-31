Big Ten Media Days Biggest Winners, Losers: Dante Moore, Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day
Big Ten Media Days are over and now the real fun begins: football practices. The three-day event provided some excitement and memorable moments into arguably the best conference in college football.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore spoke extensively with the media, as did the coaches and player representatives from the Big Ten’s other 17 programs.
Media Days won’t determine who wins the conference or reaches the College Football Playoff. However, some coaches and players generated headlines for all the right reasons. Others? Not so much.
Biggest Winners Of Big Ten Media Days
Winner: Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson
Lanning compared Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson directly to former Duck tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who was drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Sounds like Johnson will be a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses.
At 6-5, 260-pounds, there is a lot to be excited about with Johnson.
“Last year I sat up her talked about a tight end at Oregon and how special he was in Kenyon Sadiq. Jamari is also that special. He was a guy that we recruited out of high school. Actually he's a guy that used to play quarterback. He just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger. He can run, he can block, he can catch," Lanning said.
Even while sharing the position with Sadiq, Johnson caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns, finishing sixth in Oregon single-season history for receiving yards by a tight end. Two of his three touchdowns came during the College Football Playoff.
Winner: Indiana Hoosiers Coach Curt Cignetti
Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti continues to be a walking quote machine. The reigning National Champions are flying a bit under the radar in 2026 as they have to replace major talent that went to the NFL, starting with former quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Cignetti's best quote? A subtle shot at the SEC.
“We don’t run a hype machine up here in the Midwest. We believe everything is earned, not given. When we fall short, we say: We fell short. We don’t cry a river, whine and complain. That’s why we’re the best," Cignetti said.
Winner: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Leadership
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is entering his second season as Oregon's starting quarterback and his veteran presence is proving to be a big asset. Lanning made it clear that he is becoming the leader who helps elevate the players around him.
"I think we go as our quarterback goes, right? He is certainly in a special position to help create that and make us a special team this year," Lanning said.
“Where he's really grown as a leader. That's really shown up this off-season. What he's been able to do away, off the field, is extremely impressive. The impact he's made on the community, his teammates. I'd love to see it all come together," Lanning continued.
Winner: Ohio State’s Offense
Ohio State coach Ryan Day did not hold back on his offense, which is led by quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Consider the Big Ten on notice.
"For Julian, you look for some traits that are extraordinary about him. I think the first thing you recognize is his accuracy. What you don't see, but I see, is his intelligence level. He can handle high levels of information. He's highly, highly motivated," Day said.
"...We're as experienced and as deep as we've ever been since I've been at Ohio State," Day said.
Biggest Losers Of Big Ten Media Days
Loser: Dante Moore's Farts?
Moore was a winner... and also took a stray, courtesy of his teammate in Johnson. In an interview with Brenna Greene, Johnson shared that Moore sometimes leads the charge in having a fart competition in the huddle.
"Sometimes Dante farts in the huddle, and we have like a little competition, who can fart in the huddle?" Johnson said.
Moore, a very good sport, responded with a laugh.
"Oh my gosh. Who said that? JJ. I knew it. Too much stuff is getting leaked out. You got to find ways to connect with your team. So we do that. That's all... This is bad," Moore said.
Loser: Washington Huskies NIL Message
Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch turned some heads with a comment about NIL.
“I’ve certainly seen the speculation about what is spent on our roster, and I can tell you that’s not even close,” Fisch said. “This team was not bought; this team was built.”
While Washington does bring back 58 returners and starters coming back at 20 of 22 positions, the messaging comes across as defensive. In the NIL and transfer portal era, spending money is the reality and claiming that the Huskies don't, makes it sound like they are hiding something or not competing at the highest level.
Loser: Ohio State’s Defensive Experience
Day addressed the biggest question for the Buckeyes right now: their defense. Day talked about the challenge of replacing defensive talent and leadership, including three first-round NFL draft picks.
“When you recruit classes, you lose that leadership of having some older bodies there. So, we had to go into the portal and replace some of that experience,” Day told The Cover 3 Podcast. “[It’s] not ideal, quite honestly. But we worked hard to do some research and figure out who the right fit would be in those areas.”
Want more on the Ducks?
Lanning addressed some of the biggest questions surrounding the football program right now: staff changes at both offensive and defensive coordinator, the national championship and adding a former 5-star quarterback recruit through the transfer portal in Dylan Raiola.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus