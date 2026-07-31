Oregon Ducks Set Up For More Heartbreak In Latest Playoff Projection

Big Ten Media Days have officially wrapped up in Chicago, which means that the college football season is right around the corner. The Oregon Ducks are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium and are in pursuit of their third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

After coming short of winning their first national championship in program history, the Ducks, under the command of coach Dan Lanning for the fifth season, hope that the third time is the charm and they will be the ones that lift the CFP trophy on January 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' odds of making the CFP are in good shape, according to On3’s latest 12-team bracket projections. Per On3, the Ducks are projected to earn the No. 8 seed in the CFP and will face the No. 9 9-seeded Ole Miss Rebels in a first-round game at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a look at the full projected 12-team bracket.

College Football Playoff Bracket

Notre Dame Ohio State (Big Ten champion) Texas (SEC champion) Miami (ACC champion) Georgia Texas Tech (Big 12 champion) LSU Oregon Ole Miss Indiana Oklahoma UNLV

Oregon Ducks Full Predicted Playoff Path Prediction

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Ducks' playoff prediction, Oregon is predicted to beat Ole Miss in the first round of the CFP to earn a postseason win at Autzen Stadium for the second consecutive season. In the CFP Quarterfinal, the Ducks will upset the top-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish to advance to the semifinals, spoiling coach Marcus Freeman’s national title dreams.

After losing 56-22 to coach Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl last season, the Ducks will clinch a spot in the national championship for the first time since 2015 with a win over the Miami Hurricanes.

In the national championship, however, the Ducks' history of heartbreak in the title game will continue as Oregon will fall to quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Longhorns' star Arch Manning could have a duel for the ages in the national title game.

How Oregon Fans Will View CFP Prediction

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks fans will have mixed feelings about this CFP prediction for Oregon. Making it to the national championship will meet Ducks fans' expectations, but losing in the title game and adding to another heartbreaking moment in their history of coming up short will be a tough pill to swallow.

Entering the 2026 season, the Ducks are tied with the Longhorns with the third-best odds to win the national championship at +800, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The two teams ahead of the Ducks are the Ohio State Buckeyes (+550) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+650).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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