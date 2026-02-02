Early Prediction of Oregon's Defensive Depth Chart

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning retained a majority of his defensive starters from the 2025 season after losing only two senior starters and one junior.

The Ducks prepare to build off a 13-2 2025 season and make a deep run into the College Football Playoffs next season, with their roster intact. While much of the starting lineup is set to stay the same on defense, Oregon fans will see plenty of changes in the depth chart after backups transferred out.

Predicting Oregon Ducks Defensive Depth Chart

Linebackers

The Ducks lost linebacker Bryce Boettcher in the offseason, with the standout athlete running out of eligibility. Boettcher leaves a spot open in the starting lineup.

Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon had a breakout season in 2025 and slid into the starting lineup next to Boettcher. He recorded 57 total tackles and a pair of interceptions. Mixon should be a lock to start again next season.

Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson totaled 41 tackles last season and has a strong chance to start next to Mixon in the fall. Behind Mixon and Jackson, Oregon has linebacker Nasir Wyatt set to enter his sophomore season after tallying 11 tackles in 2025. Linebackers Brayden Platt and Gavin Nix are also set to return and could see increased roles.

Edge Rushers

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

All of the Ducks’ starters on the defensive line return in 2026. Oregon brings back edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, who both elected to come back despite being projected NFL Draft picks.

The Ducks saw backup defensive linemen transfer out, but Lanning also added some key players from the transfer portal. The program welcomes Oregon State transfer edge rusher Bleu Dantzler. Five-star defensive line recruit Anthony Jones also has the opportunity to be a key contributor as a true freshman.

In addition to Dantzler and Jones, returning edge rusher Elijiah Rushing may be a top backup, and Wyatt could also fill this role after recording three sacks last season.

Defensive Tackles

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Oregon State Beavers with his teammates during the fourth quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon defensive line starters Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington also skipped the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Eugene. Alexander and Washington both had career years in 2025, but could further impress and boost their draft stocks with an extra season.

Behind the returning starters, there are a lot of changes in defensive tackle personnel. Defensive linemen Ashton Porter, Terrance Green and Tionne Gray were among the players to transfer out. Meanwhile, Lanning added North Carolina transfer D’Antre Robinson, Louisiana Monroe transfer Jerome Simmons and freshman Tony Cumberland.

Cumberland could play himself into a role as a top backup as a true freshman, but Robinson and Simmons will also compete to be the key backups. Oregon defensive lineman Aydin Breland additionally returns with the potential of a bigger role.

Cornerbacks

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The secondary is the only other area where the Ducks lost starters outside of Boettcher. Cornerback Jadon Canady ran out of eligibility following a standout season with the Ducks in 2025. Oregon also lost cornerback Theran Johnson, who ran out of eligibility, and key backup cornerbacks Daylen Austin and Sione Laulea transferred.

Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. comes off a true freshman season where he established himself as one of the nation’s best cornerbacks. Ducks cornerback Ify Obidegwu has a strong case to start alongside Finney after tallying 24 tackles and an interception last season.

The program still has a decent amount of depth at cornerback despite having five transfers out. Incoming freshman cornerback Davon Benjamin can compete for a backup role in his first season, as well as Ohio State transfer Aaron Scott Jr. Returning cornerbacks Na’eem Offord and Dorian Brew are other strong candidates to fill backup roles.

Safeties

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Safety Dillon Thieneman entered the NFL Draft following his junior season with the Ducks. Oregon has a lot of production to fill with Thieneman’s exit. Lanning quickly added the perfect transfer safety to step into that role in Minnesota transfer Koi Perich.

Perich recorded 82 tackles and an interception as a sophomore in 2025. He has the opportunity to thrive in Eugene like Thieneman and other recent safety transfers did to turn themselves into NFL Draft picks.

Oregon safety Aaron Flowers spent the 2025 season playing alongside Thieneman. He should be in the starting lineup alongside Perich. Ducks safeties Peyton Woodyard, Trey McNutt, Carl Williams IV and Jett Washington all make up a deep safety room to back up Perich and Flowers.