Why Transfer D'Antre Robinson is Poised for Breakout With the Oregon Ducks

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks welcomed early enrollees from their 2026 recruiting class to campus at the start of January. Members of the team’s transfer portal haul are now arriving in Eugene, with defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson being the latest.

Robinson is a former defensive lineman at Florida and North Carolina. The sophomore posted his new view in Eugene on Sunday, as he prepares to add depth and size to the Ducks defensive line in the fall.

Oregon’s Defensive Line Brings in Reinforcements

Florida Gators defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson (35) and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) lifts the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl trophyat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Friday, December 20, 2024 after defeating Tulane 33-8. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ offseason started with good news: their entire starting defensive line would return for the 2026 season. Oregon defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington, as well as edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, all decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft despite being projected draft picks.

Then came the bad news: seven members of the defensive line were transferring out. Oregon defensive linemen Matthew Johnson and Aydin Breland also return to the defensive line, but they combine for a total of 24 games and no starts.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Depth took a big hit with the exits of former Oregon defensive linemen Tionne Gray, Terrance Green and Blake Purchase. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti had their work cut out for them when it came to transfer portal recruiting.

Robinson was a major addition for the Ducks’ defensive line rotation. He’s certainly the most experienced of the team’s incoming defensive linemen. Robinson posted 16 tackles and a sack in his season with the Florida Gators. At North Carolina, Robinson recorded 39 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble.

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive lineman will have two years of eligibility remaining. Lanning also added former Louisianna Monroe defensive lineman Jerome Simmons and is set to bring in four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.

Finding a Home in Eugene

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Robinson isn’t the first Duck defensive lineman to transfer in after having multiple stops in his collegiate career. Oregon was also the second program that Alexander transferred to. The current defensive line starter started his career at Georgia, where he won a National Championship, before playing a full season at USC and entering the transfer portal in the middle of the 2024 season.

Alexander was surrounded by questions about why he wasn’t sticking with one program when he arrived at Oregon. He thrived under Lanning’s coaching and became a top defensive line duo with Washington. Alexander let his play do the talking, tallying 50 tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in 2025. He was predicted to go early in the NFL Draft. Instead, Alexander announced his decision to stay another year at Oregon, citing that he found a home with the program.

The Ducks look to build off their 2025 season, where they made it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. They haven’t made it to the National Championship game since 2015. Returning Alexander and the rest of the starting defensive line from last season is a good start to what Oregon hopes will be a successful 2026 season.