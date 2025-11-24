Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's On-Field Moment With Sons Speaks Volumes
Oregon coach Dan Lanning led the Ducks to a 42-27 pivotal win over the USC Trojans, but it was what happened after the final whistle that truly stood out. As Ducks players celebrated the big victory on Senior Day, Lanning found his three sons Caden, Kniles and Titan on the field and pulled them in for a long group embrace.
The 2025 season has been defined by high expectations and championship aspirations, all while navigating a young, developing starting lineup that has been hit with the injury bug.
However, the moment of Lanning and his family cut through the chaos. It spoke volumes about Lanning’s leadership style and also the goals he’s set for himself as Oregon’s head coach.
For a program built on development, accountability and connection, the scene was a reminder that Lanning’s foundation starts at home. The example he’s determined to set for both his team and his family is clear.
The video is below.
Dan Lanning's Top Three Goals As Oregon Coach
Before the season started, Lanning sat down in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. Lanning asks his players to write out their top three goals on their mirror and he revealed what his top goals are.
The framework of those goals, which are centered on meaningful development, wins and creating an culture where the team and his family can thrive, make that postgame moment even more revealing. The postgame hug is the proof in the pudding with Lanning - his actions align with his priorities and his goals. It was a live moment that showed his balance in the middle of commotion.
“My number one goal is to help my people reach their dreams and goals," Lanning told Amaranthus before the season. "I wake up every morning and I feel like I've got an opportunity to live a dream. To get to be a head coach at Oregon in a place like this is so special. Now, my goal is to try to help other people recreate theirs. And get that opportunity.”
What are his other two goals?
“I want to grow my three boys into men - Caden, Kniles, and Titan," Lanning told Amaranthus. "Every day, to teach them what it means to be a championship father, championship husband, how to operate. That's a goal.”
Lastly...
“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”
Lanning's record is 45-7 since being hired on December 11, 2021, so only 71 wins to go.
With the win over USC, Lanning did join Belotti and former coach Chip Kelly in the history books. Lanning has led Oregon to at least 10 wins in each of his first four seasons in Eugene, tying Kelly and Bellotti for the most double-digit win seasons by an Oregon head coach.
Dan Lanning's Leadership Reflected In Dante Moore
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has shown multiple times that his leadership doesn't end when the game is over. While Moore certainly is his own person and Lanning encourages him to be distinctly him - the redshirt sophomore has exemplified his team-first mentality multiple times in moments after games.
As cameras wrapped up his postgame interview on the sideline after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes, Moore turned around and found center Iapani Laloulu taking a quiet moment to pray and reflect... Moore joined him amid the celebration. It was a small, genuine gesture that underscored the kind of leader Moore is: humble and centered on the team more than the spotlight.
After beating Northwestern 34-14, Moore showed why he is quickly becoming a fan favorite by staying on Martin Field late to sign some gear for two young fans, who were overwhelmed with excitement. His leadership reaches beyond the field, making sure the Ducks culture is welcoming and full of humility.
Next up, the Ducks travel to Seattle to face their rival Washington Huskies. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 29.
In a season filled with big games and championship hopes, Lanning’s quiet celebration with his sons may be the clearest picture yet of who he is and why his team believes in him. There’s no question that his example is resonating throughout the team.