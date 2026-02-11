What Oregon Football's Spring Game Announcement Means for Fans

The Oregon Ducks are still in the beginning of their offseason after a disappointing end to a year that was filled with championship-level expectations.

But while fans will still have many months to wait before the 2026 season kicks off against Boise State, the official announcement of the spring game now gives those craving some Oregon football a chance to get their fix.

Oregon Football Announces Spring Game Date

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon football announced Wednesday that it will be hosting its annual spring game at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT.

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, meaning that fans who can't attend will still be able to watch. Considering that not all Power 4 teams broadcast spring games, this gives Oregon fans an opportunity that other fanbases don't have the luxury of.

The program announced that admission to the game is free and that more details will become available at a later date.

What Oregon's Spring Game Means for Fans

Combat Duck Kenyon Sadiq, left, runs ahead of Fighting Duck defender Jadon Canady during the second half of the Oregon Spring game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The spring game will allow Oregon fans to get their first look at the 2026 squad in live action. Though it appears unlikely that Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola will be ready in time to suit up as he continues to recover from a broken fibula, fans will still get to see both new and familiar faces.

Barring injury, quarterback Dante Moore will likely take the field for some key live reps after announcing his return to the team in what was a major decision. After being unable to go through a season's worth of reps with wide receiver Evan Stewart, the pair will have a chance to begin building chemistry for the 2026 season.

Additionally, fans will get their first look at notable transfers like Minnesota safety Koi Perich and UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks but one could argue that the 2026 freshman class will be grabbing most of the attention due to the presence of five-star players like safety Jett Washington and edge rusher Anthony Jones along with four-stars like wide receiver Jalen Lott and tight end Kendre Harrison among others.

Dan Lanning Has Already Made His Spring Game Stance Clear

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While many programs around the country elected to not host a spring game last offseason, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made his stance on the matter clear.

“As long as I’m here, we’ll be doing spring games,” Lanning said last offseason.

Some teams cited the longer season as a reason not to hold a spring game while other coaches pointed out that the game allows opposing programs to potentially tamper with players they have interest in.

Regardless, Lanning is sticking to tradition.

“I think it’s the best way for us to get better," Lanning said. "We’re absolutely gonna have a spring game. . . . Autzen’s one of those places we have a spring game. It’s a game-day environment, creating that environment for those players, the competition that exists in that, and our fans, what they bring to that, I think, is a huge piece. So for me, it’s the right way to cap off the spring.”