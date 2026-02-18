Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

Four-star wide receiver recruit Jaylen Addai from the class of 2028 is one of the more gifted wide receivers in the country. He is ranked as the No. 30 prospect, No. 6 at his position, and No. 3 in the state of Texas following an outstanding season with Shadow Creek from Pearland, Texas, according to 247Sports.

The wide receiver prospect finished the season with 14 receiving touchdowns on 37 receptions. He also finished with a total of 779 receiving yards, according to MaxPreps. This has helped him earn many offers, bringing his total to around 30 already, including offers from schools like TCU, Notre Dame, and, recently, an offer from the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following his offer from the Oregon Ducks program, the talented prospect from Texas caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk.

Jaylen Addai Talks Through His Oregon Football Offer

"It means a lot. I’ve always wanted to visit Oregon, whether it was for football, basketball, or track. The opportunity to now experience it through football is truly special," Addai said.

Many things come to mind when the name "Oregon" is mentioned, as each person has their own thoughts of the program. For Addai, he thinks of the unique setup of players they have at the position he plays.

"When I think of Oregon Football, I think of speed, style, and playmakers all over the field, but especially at the receiver position. They consistently showcase athletes who can change the game at any moment," Addai said.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The wide receiver from Shadow Creek High School is planning to visit the Oregon Ducks already, which is a great things, as this will give the Ducks a chance to be viewed up close from one of the nation's best prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.

"Yes, I’m planning to make a trip to Eugene this spring so I can learn more about the program, experience the environment, and continue building strong relationships with the coaching staff," Addai said.

While the four-star has already received many offers, this offer has been one that caught the attention of many. What does this offer do for the Ducks, as they look to give the prospect a reason to consider them?

"An offer like this definitely puts Oregon high on my list. It shows they believe in my ability and see me as a fit for their program. I’m excited to continue building relationships with the staff and learning more about how I could develop both on and off the field in Eugene," Addai said.

Addai would then detail which coach he spoke with and the conversation that he received from the coach following his offer, as this is just one of his many recent achievements.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Coach (Ross) Douglas (Oregon Ducks wide receiver's coach) came by my school and extended the offer in person. We talked about my game, my development, and what they have planned for the upcoming spring, which I really appreciated," Addai stated.

Addai has also received offers from notable national contender programs like Ohio State, Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels.