Biggest Position Battle to Watch at Oregon This Offseason

The Oregon Ducks are returning a considerable amount of starters on both sides of the ball from their 2025 team as they get ready to make a push for a College Football Playoff championship next season.

As the offseason progresses, the competition begins to turn up a notch and position battles for starting gigs begin to heat up. Here is why the cornerback spot opposite Brandon Finney Jr. will be the No. 1 position battle to watch for the Ducks this offseason.

Solidifying the secondary

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

The Ducks will have one of the best defenses in the country next season because they were able to retain a lot of key starters at every level. Last season, Oregon had a freshmen duo at cornerback in Ify Obidegwu and Finney.

The latter was one of the best freshmen in the country, regardless of position and Obidegwu was serviceable. Despite returning both players, the Ducks still have some competition waiting in the wings.

Even if Obidegwu and Finney do hold onto the starting spots, how the depth shakes out behind them is worth watching.

Aaron Scott Jr. making his case

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9.

An Ohio State transfer who made his way to Oregon this offseason, Aaron Scott Jr. will compete for the starting gig alongside a couple of returnees. Scott is a former five-star recruit who signed to Ohio State as a big piece to their 2024 class. He never truly panned out during his couple of seasons with the Buckeyes and ended up in the transfer portal.

Scott had 11 tackles in two seasons at Ohio State and entered the transfer portal at the end of this past season. Checking in as the No. 20 cornerback and No. 303 player in the transport portal according to 247Sports’ rankings. He landed with Oregon and gives the Ducks a solid option at cornerback opposite of Finney.

If he is able to piece everything together, there’s a chance Scott could become a serious contender in the position battle, but he will have an uphill fight. One of the biggest disadvantages Scott is facing is the fact that he is a newcomer and has to get familiarized with the playbook very quickly unlike his counterparts.

Returnees battling it out

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

Obidegwu will be the favorite entering spring practices to retain his starting spot however, he isn’t the only returning player who will compete for the starting job. During this past season, Obidegwu recorded 24 tackles and one interception as a starter.

Another freshman in Na’eem Offord is expected to be in the mix. He was a five-star recruit and signed as a part of Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class along with Finney. Offord has a lot of potential and was a big get for the Ducks when they signed him.

Whether it’s Obidegwu, Scott, or Offord, the Ducks will have plenty of talented options to solidify their secondary.