Three Oregon Ducks That Dan Lanning Must Trust Next Season

The Oregon Ducks will go into 2026 with the luxury of bringing back multiple players on both sides of the ball. The Ducks seem well-suited under coach Dan Lanning to make a run to the national championship, a game the Ducks haven't participated in since the winter of 2015, when Oregon fell to Ohio State. With lofty expectations heaved upon the program, here are three Ducks players that Lanning must trust in 2026.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.'s Most Clutch Moments Came in Big Games

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Brandon Finney Jr. was not only arguably the best Ducks cornerback last season, but arguably one of the best in the entire country. Finney Jr. logged two interceptions in the Ducks' win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl, including a pick in his own end zone that he wisely dropped down to a knee after securing. The Ducks will be playing against a plethora of NFL-caliber wide receivers in 2026, and Lanning will have to trust that Finney Jr. can shadow the best of the best in conference play and into the College Football Playoff.

Finney Jr. logged 29 solo tackles in 2025, paired with two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections. Finney Jr. accounted for one of former Indiana Hoosier and Heisman Trophy quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s six interceptions last year, taking a pick back to the end zone for six against Indiana at Autzen Stadium.

Receiver Dakorien Moore Could Double His Stats

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dakorien Moore showed glimpses of why he was the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2025 class and was effective on the field outside of an injury that sidelined him for multiple games over the course of last season. Some Ducks fans had gripes about Moore’s usage, claiming that he should have been more involved in certain schemes and game planning.

With Moore now having a season under his belt, the Ducks should be able to let him run wild and trust he will be productive once again. Moore finished his 2025 season with 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns, and could very well double all of that in 2026.

Tight End Jamari Johnson's College Football Playoff Performance Was a Silver Lining

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having a backup become the starter can sometimes be nerve-racking, but Jamari Johnson proved in 2025 that he has what it takes to take over for Kenyon Sadiq at the tight end position. Johnson recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, with his best game coming ironically against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl, when he logged four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown.

While there will be plenty of incoming freshmen who could be productive for the Ducks in 2026, Finney Jr., Moore, and Johnson are all three players who have the ability to turn a game on its head just off pure talent and skill.

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