How Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is Growing From Ohio State, Rose Bowl Loss
For Oregon Ducks Football fans, the sting of the Ducks' 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at the 2025 College Football Playoffs Rose Bowl will presumably last a while. Within the first few minutes of the contest, Ohio State dominated the No. 1 seeded Ducks, with a 34-0 score in the first half to boot. Fans were left stunned.
With much to learn from a humbling loss, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is taking his lessons and moving on. In a recent media availability for Oregon's spring practice, Lanning spoke on his perspective regarding that New Years day in Pasadena.
"Life is all about experiences, right? I don't think you pick one experience. I think life is all about experiences. Every day we walk out here, we learn, we grow, and you've got to learn from wins. You've got to learn from losses," Lanning said.
For Lanning, the reminder of roses will not show thorns for future seasons.
"We certainly learned from that one, but this is a new season too, right? That has no impact on our next season. All the wins that we had last year, they have absolutely no impact on this next season either. So it's really about focusing on what's next and continuing to improve," Lanning said.
Lanning's statements on the Rose Bowl loss is indicative of his overall "self aware" mindset. In a recent interview with football radio analyst Georgie Wrighster, Lanning elaborated on his belief that the best teams don't put stock in their pasts, good or bad.
"We're not at the top yet, right? I think it starts with self awareness, like what are those things that will put us at the top? And then when you get there, it doesn't matter what you did at the top, you're starting all over again. For me, it's about the climb. It's about how can we continue to improve and what team can be the most self aware team," Lanning told Wrighster.
Oregon's defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi, also shared his thoughts on Oregon's Rose Bowl loss. During the game, Oregon's defense allowed the Buckeyes to punch in 500 total yards, with 319 passing yards. Ohio State averaged 18.8 yards per completed pass.
"From a preparation standpoint we probably utilize too many things that helped us win the first time we beat them. Always be asking yourself the what ifs, if they're getting to specific looks or moving around guys that they didn't do in the past. So having a better plan for they move No. 4 around way more than they had in the past," Lupoi said.
"So having a plan for that moving forward is necessary and applies to any team we play," Lupoi continued. "But obviously, they've got a lot of strong targets out there, but when they're moving around guys that we're expecting to be in certain places, what's the answer to that?"
Oregon does not play Ohio State during their 2025 regular season, but the possibility of playing the Buckeyes in the 2025 Big Ten Championship or during the upcoming season's College Football Playoff is alive and well. With Lupoi and Lanning's reflections, any future meetings will have the mindset of Oregon's current team, not those of prior meetings.