Oregon Ducks Recruiting Losing 5-Star Jackson Cantwell To Miami, Mario Cristobal?
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have been dominating the recruiting trail during the offseason and currently boast one of the top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle. The Ducks are looking to strengthen their 2026 recruiting class with the addition of the most sought-after prospect in the class of 2026: five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
However, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are not the only ones making a successful push for the No. 1 recruit in the nation, the Miami Hurricanes are also in the mix for Cantwell's commitment.
Cantwell, a 6-8 offensive lineman out of Missouri, is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026 and holds offers from nearly 30 programs around the nation. In February, Cantwell announced his top six schools: Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, and Miami.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have made a strong impression on Cantwell, largely due to Cristobal’s experience in coaching top offensive lines.
“Miami excites me a lot because they have an offensive-line-oriented head coach in Mario Cristobal,” Cantwell told 247Sports back in January. “I like Coach Cristobal a lot. I think Coach Mirabal is a top-five O-line coach in the country...They always seem to have the right guys on the offensive line.”
Cristobal’s track record of building dominant offensive lines is not the only appealing factor about playing football at Miami. Miami football is also a national brand that has produced top NFL talent, particularly on the offensive line.
Cantwell visited Miami during the 2024 season for the Hurricanes’ win over Duke last season and was impressed with the offensive line’s performance.
“Cam Ward had all the time to do basically whatever he wanted in there,” Cantwell said. “He was rolling around for like 30 seconds. To be able to have a guy do that, you’ve got to have some good pass protection up front. They do a fantastic job.”
Cam Ward is now projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, something Cristobal can use as a recruiting pitch.
The Hurricanes have another NFL caliber quarterback taking the reins of the offense next season. Former Georgia Bulldog Carson Beck transferred to Miami for the 2025 season and is expected to make an immediate impact in Miami.
Miami’s reputation for developing elite quarterbacks directly impacts the type of exposure their offensive linemen receive from NFL scouts.
Having a strong quarterback elevates the entire offense and ensures linemen are consistently showcased in high-profile games against top-tier competition. Additionally, protecting a top NFL prospect means Miami’s linemen will have extensive game film against elite defenses for NFL scouts to assess.
Miami is also known to make strong recruiting pushes on official vists. Former Oregon Duck commit and current Florida Gators receiver Dallas Wilson revealed to Oregon SI’s Olivia Cleary what went on during his official visits, and one can only imagine what Cristobal and the Hurricanes pulled out for the No. 1 prospect in the nation.
“They had us ride around Miami in black trucks, sprinter vans, being escorted—like no traffic, no lights, no nothing—like the president or something,” Wilson told Oregon SI. “Like 15 police cars surrounding all the guys on that visit that weekend, and it was just a great feeling.”
Although Miami is certainly making a strong push for Cantwell, Oregon is a tough program to beat on the recruiting trail. Lanning has made a big impact in the 2026 recruiting class, compiling the No. 3 class in the nation. Not to mention, Lanning was born and raised in Cantwell’s home state of Missouri. The connection the two have to the state seems to be making a difference. Cantwell even stated that Lanning is his favorite head coach so far.
“I think my favorite head coach still to this day has been Dan Lanning. I think everyone can understand. Great guy. Missouri guy," Cantwell told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
The young lineman is in the thick of his recruitment and appears to be nearing a decision, as Cantwell has multiple important visits lined up. Cantwell is on a visit to Miami (March 17-18), then will head to Ohio State (March 20-21), and then Michigan (March 22).
Cantwell also has a visit scheduled to Eugene in June and expects to make an announcement in August.
"[My commitment date] is going to be after these official visits," Cantwell told 247Sports’ Tom Loy and Emily Proud. "I'm going to take my time and take it all in."