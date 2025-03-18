Justin Herbert, Bo Nix Supporting Brothers, Attend Oregon Ducks Pro Day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix attended the Oregon Ducks' Pro Day in Eugene. Both of the former Oregon quarterbacks have brothers who competed in Oregon's pro day in front of NFL Draft scouts.
Former Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert (Justin's brother) and receiver Tez Johnson (Nix's brother) are both in the NFL Draft process with dreams of playing football on Sunday's. There is always the chance that Justin and Patrick Herbert are reunited, if the Chargers choose to add Patrick to the team. Same goes for Denver adding Johnson as an offensive weapon for Nix.
It's a momentous day for Herbert, Johnson and all 23 players who participated in the Ducks' Pro Day as one of the final opportunities to boost their draft stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's also a momentous day for the Oregon football program... to have two of the best starting NFL quarterbacks at a college Pro Day is significant. Nix and Herbert lead their respective teams to the NFL Playoffs this season and have become the faces of their franchises. It's soon to nickname Oregon, "Quarterback University" but the Ducks' recent success in the NFL is evident and gaining momentum.
For example, an Oregon program-record 12 players received invitations to the NFL combine, crushing the previous record of seven Ducks.
There were eight Ducks drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, which set a new program record. 2025 NFL mock drafts list 10-11 Ducks selected, which would break that record. Former Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon are projected first round draft picks.
Johnson has been one of the most interesting and polarizing NFL Draft prospects so far. Undoubtedly tough and talented, Johnson shined at the Senior Bowl, overcoming doubts about his smaller size by demonstrating separation and speed to NFL scouts. Johnson was picked as one of the 'biggest risers' on the Pro Football Focus big board.
Then at the combine, Johnson ran a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. His time placed him 27th out of the wide receivers who ran. also, Johnson was the lightest player to participate at the Combine, weighing in at 154 pounds.
While some analysts criticized his combine performance, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons took to social media to defend Johnson.
"Don't get caught get up on numbers!! Man plays like he's run a 4.3 tape will teach you that!!" Parsons wrote on Twitter/X
Another beloved Duck, Patrick Herbert played in all 14 games for the Ducks, making six starts at tight end as a senior. Herbert caught 10 passes for 97 yards in 2024. While Herbert was not invited to the combine, a strong showing at Pro Day could turn the heads of interested NFL teams.
This article will be updated with Herbert and Johnson's results from Pro Day.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning raved about his NFL Draft hopefuls to Duck Insider.
"We're so grateful for the time that they gave us," Lanning said. "It's fun when you talk about those guys, some of those guys had the decision, do they come back or not? What's the future look like? I think all of them, you know, appreciate the opportunity to come back, get better football, spend time with their teammates, and they've all performed really well."
"Now our goal is to see how high every one of those guys can get drafted. Unbelievable humans that are also great football players, that some NFL team is going to be really lucky to have," Lanning continued.
Herbert makes his trip to Eugene after leading the Chargers to a 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.
Herbert wow'd with his arm and legs last season. He finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
Nix is fresh off an impressive rookie season, leading Denver to the franchise's first playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015. He emerged as an NFL offensive rookie of the year candidate after finishing 2024 completing 376 of 567 passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 92 carries for 430 yards and four more scores on the ground.