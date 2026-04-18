Dan Lanning Paired With ACC Coaching Legend at Golf Tournament

Whether he's asking about The Master's leaderboard during a spring practice media availability, chastising Ohio State coach Ryan Day's game on the green amidst the Big Ten Conference media day, or creating his own golf tournament set to tee off in May, there's something to know about Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning: he's a fan of golf.

And for the third time, Lanning returns to one of the premier golf fundraising events (sporting an unfortunate name for Duck fans) with a familiar partner helping him keep his ball out of the bunkers.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Competes in 2026 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge

On April 26, the 2026 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge brings Lanning into the fold of 13 other active coaches and 11 football legends being paired together for a two-man scramble 18-hole tournament, with the purses being donations to the participants' favorite charities. The event is happening at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort.

For Lanning, he's raised over $15,000 over his last two appearances at the event, benefitting the OHSU Foundation-Knight Cancer Institute. Both Lanning and the team work closely with the cause due to Oregon's relationship with foundation founder Phil Knight, and Lanning's wife going through a cancer battle of her own, with her last treatment occurring in 2017.

May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit: | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Golf Partner is a Familiar Face

This particular golf tournament pairs each active coach with a legend (except for one pairing this year) based on "balancing handicaps." Lanning's partner this year is the same as the previous years': former UConn head coach Randy Edsall.

During the 2025 tournament, Lanning and Edsall came in at No. 10 on the green with 38 points, bringing home $5,000 each for both men's causes.

Best known for his 11-year tenure with the Huskies, Edsall also has a coaching legacy that touches Syracuse (1980-1990 in various roles), Boston College, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Georgia Tech, Connecticut, and Big Ten peer Maryland.

Sep 7, 2019; East Hartford, CT, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Randy Edsall on the field before the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Rest of the 2026 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge Pairings

1. Shane Beamer (South Carolina) with Houston Nutt (former Ole Miss coach & CBS Sports studio analyst)

2. Manny Diaz (Duke) with Ted Roof (Longtime defensive coordinator with a current defensive coordinator gig at Boston College)

3. Dave Doeren (NC State) with Steve Spurrier (Former Florida Gators head coach 1990-2001 and South Carolina head coach 2005-2015)

4. P.J. Fleck (Minnesota) with Gus Malzahn (Former Auburn offensive coordinator and head coach)

5. Brent Key (Georgia Tech) with Hugh Freeze (former coach for Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty, and Auburn)

6. Jeff Monken (Army) with Rhett Lashlee (SMU) (This is the only pairing of current coaches.)

7. Pat Narduzzi (Pitt) with Chan Gailey (NFL and college football former coach)

8. Mike Norvell (Florida State) with Urban Meyer (former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes coach, current FOX Sports Analyst)

9. Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati) with Mack Brown (Former Texas head coach 1998-2013)

10. Kirby Smart (Georgia) with Tommy Tuberville (Auburn head coach 1999-2008 turned US Senator for Alabama)

11. Dabo Swinney (Clemson) with Jim Grobe (Former Wake Forest head coach 2001-2013)

12 Kyle Whittingham (Michigan) with Paul Johnson (Former Navy and Georgia Tech head coach)

Fun fact: Norvell and Meyer's partnership, though one of the more odd groupings in the bunch, proved to be the most successful, with the two clinching the grand prize in 2025 and 2024.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Beyond the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, Lanning is hosting his own golf tournament for charity closer to home in May. The Sam Day Classic, hosted by Lanning and his wife, opens on May 6 at the Eugene Country Club. All proceeds from the tournament fund the Sam Day Foundation's work researching an end to childhood cancer.

You can find more information about Lanning's golf tournament here.

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