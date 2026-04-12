The Unique Story of How a Walk-On Spied on the Oregon Ducks
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"‘Member we ain’t have a thing. I’m the one who go and get it. Proverbs 3:5," is one of the captions Oregon Ducks walk-on linebacker Will Straton wrote on a pinned Instagram post at the top of his feed, which includes photos of him playing for the Ducks.
That quote might feel pretty innocuous to a social media follower, but it's an apt summation of Straton's journey to becoming a Duck, which was recently unveiled by an episode of "Meet the Flock" released on Youtube by the Oregon video crew on Tuesday.
Will Straton Shares His Journey to Playing for Oregon Ducks
"I was a regular student with an academic scholarship, and I was sneaking in," Straton said in the episode about his journey four years ago.
Coming out of high school, Straton didn't have any offers. Knowing he wanted to play for the Ducks, Straton decided to enroll at Oregon as a regular student with the intentions to compete for a walk-on spot.
"When I was a student here, and y'all was playing the '23 season, back when we had the regular fields, there used to be trees over there," Straton said during a meeting of players for a "Hot Seat" bonding exercise. "And when I was like, 'Whatever it takes.' Imma go watch practice. Imma study. And I was hiding under the tree. There was a little ramp though, and I'm just taking notes just to understand the defense. I knew I was gonna get a shot."
Unfortunately for Straton, Oregon Ducks Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr caught the young Duck hopeful and chased him down. Farr took Straton's notebook and passed it to the coaching staff while Straton continued to network, and a connection with a coach and former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi got Straton's foot in the door for walk-on tryouts and eventually a spot on the team.
Dan Lanning's Side of the Story
A few days after Straton's story became public, Lanning elaborated more on the notes Straton took and why Straton's hard working spirit translates well in Oregon's defense room.
“I don't remember when I found out, but I remember reading through his notes, and it was funny. He was like, ‘This guy's not very fast. This quarterback always stares down his target.’ I remember reading the notes. ‘Alright, when they've got two guys into the boundary.’ He wrote down some detailed notes," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Straton.
“But I love that story for Will, and he has been an unbelievable member of our team. He's been one of our production leaders this spring at linebacker. He’s earned everything that's come his direction. I'm really proud of his growth, and glad that God works in mysterious ways and lets guys like that join your team," Lanning added.
“But I remember that day distinctly, and I don't think I met Will that day, but Kenny's (Farr) chasing him around outside the practice field," Lanning continued. "We grabbed his notebook and take from him. I read all his notes, and there wasn't anything that was going to hurt our chances of having success on the field.”
Mysterious ways that helped a kid from Honolulu, Hawaii, make it on his dream team. And for folks that might want to follow Straton's spy tactics: the construction of the new 2.Mo Hatfield-Dowlin facility does appear to include a wrap-around barrier along with a rerouted road. Chances are, those new features will ensure keeping out curious viewers.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.