The Unique Story of How a Walk-On Spied on the Oregon Ducks

"‘Member we ain’t have a thing. I’m the one who go and get it. Proverbs 3:5," is one of the captions Oregon Ducks walk-on linebacker Will Straton wrote on a pinned Instagram post at the top of his feed, which includes photos of him playing for the Ducks.

That quote might feel pretty innocuous to a social media follower, but it's an apt summation of Straton's journey to becoming a Duck, which was recently unveiled by an episode of "Meet the Flock" released on Youtube by the Oregon video crew on Tuesday.

Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Will Straton celebrates a stop as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Straton Shares His Journey to Playing for Oregon Ducks

"I was a regular student with an academic scholarship, and I was sneaking in," Straton said in the episode about his journey four years ago.

Coming out of high school, Straton didn't have any offers. Knowing he wanted to play for the Ducks, Straton decided to enroll at Oregon as a regular student with the intentions to compete for a walk-on spot.

Oregon inside linebacker Will Straton celebrates as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When I was a student here, and y'all was playing the '23 season, back when we had the regular fields, there used to be trees over there," Straton said during a meeting of players for a "Hot Seat" bonding exercise. "And when I was like, 'Whatever it takes.' Imma go watch practice. Imma study. And I was hiding under the tree. There was a little ramp though, and I'm just taking notes just to understand the defense. I knew I was gonna get a shot."

Unfortunately for Straton, Oregon Ducks Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr caught the young Duck hopeful and chased him down. Farr took Straton's notebook and passed it to the coaching staff while Straton continued to network, and a connection with a coach and former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi got Straton's foot in the door for walk-on tryouts and eventually a spot on the team.

Dan Lanning's Side of the Story

A few days after Straton's story became public, Lanning elaborated more on the notes Straton took and why Straton's hard working spirit translates well in Oregon's defense room.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“I don't remember when I found out, but I remember reading through his notes, and it was funny. He was like, ‘This guy's not very fast. This quarterback always stares down his target.’ I remember reading the notes. ‘Alright, when they've got two guys into the boundary.’ He wrote down some detailed notes," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about Straton.

“But I love that story for Will, and he has been an unbelievable member of our team. He's been one of our production leaders this spring at linebacker. He’s earned everything that's come his direction. I'm really proud of his growth, and glad that God works in mysterious ways and lets guys like that join your team," Lanning added.

“But I remember that day distinctly, and I don't think I met Will that day, but Kenny's (Farr) chasing him around outside the practice field," Lanning continued. "We grabbed his notebook and take from him. I read all his notes, and there wasn't anything that was going to hurt our chances of having success on the field.”

Mysterious ways that helped a kid from Honolulu, Hawaii, make it on his dream team. And for folks that might want to follow Straton's spy tactics: the construction of the new 2.Mo Hatfield-Dowlin facility does appear to include a wrap-around barrier along with a rerouted road. Chances are, those new features will ensure keeping out curious viewers.