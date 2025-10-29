Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Path To College Football Playoff Heading Into Final Stretch

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will head into their second bye week of the season after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 in week 9. With four games remaining on the schedule, what is Oregon's path to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff?

Caden Handwork

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks enter their second and final bye week of the regular season with a 7-1 record after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Despite the loss to Indiana, the Ducks are in good shape to make the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN Heather Dinich, after week 9.

The Ducks are currently expected to make the 12-team field, along with two other Big Ten teams, including No. 2 Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State. While Oregon's chances of reaching the playoff for a second consecutive season are likely, they still have to take care of business in their remaining games.

The path for Oregon should be simple. If the Ducks win out, they can expect to be in the CFP.

Difficult Remaining Schedule For the Ducks

Oregon Ducks College Football Wisconsin Badgers Washington Huskies Iowa Hawkeyes USC Trojans Big Ten Minnesota Golden Gophers
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, right, hands off the ball to running back Noah Whittington as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have two remaining difficult road games against Iowa on Nov. 8, after the bye week, and the Washington Huskies in the regular season finale. Iowa currently has a 6-2 record on the season and could be a potential trap game for the Ducks.

Oregon will play Iowa for the first time since joining the Big Ten conference. The two programs have met three previous times, with Oregon leading the series 2-1. The Ducks beat the Hawkeyes 40-18 in Eugene, when they last played in 1994.

Washington also presents a challenge for Oregon in the regular season finale, as the rivalry has always been a highly contested and close matchup. The Huskies won the last matchup in Seattle, winning 36-33. Last season, the Ducks got redemption for that loss and the defeat in the final Pac-12 championship game, winning 49-21 in Eugene.

The Huskies are one of the five teams in the Big Ten with two losses currently. If Washington enters the matchup against Oregon still with two losses on the season, the game against the Ducks could be a playoff elimination game.

Washington Huskies Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Big Ten USC Trojans Minnesota Golden Gophers Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In addition to the road tests against Washington and Iowa, Oregon will also have home games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 23 USC Trojans (Nov. 22). The matchup against USC, despite being at Autzen Stadium will be a difficult game for the Ducks. The Trojans, similar to the Ducks, have an explosive offense that can compete with Oregon in a high-scoring game and pull off an upset win.

How Oregon Earns a Spot in the College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Big Ten Championship Indiana Hoosiers Ohio State Buckeyes Wisconsin Badgers season
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of what the Ducks need to do to secure their spot in the playoff, winning out would guarantee them a place in the 12-team bracket. Oregon, however, could still take a loss and make an argument that they should still receive an at-large bid. Winning out, though, is the best pathway for Oregon to make it to the playoff for a second consecutive season.

Winning out could also potentially earn Oregon a spot in the Big Ten Championship game for a second straight season, depending on how Ohio State and Indiana finish their schedule. The Hoosiers currently have the tiebreaker over the Ducks, as they beat Oregon 30-20 in Eugene on Oct. 11.

Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

