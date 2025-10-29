Oregon Ducks' Path To College Football Playoff Heading Into Final Stretch
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks enter their second and final bye week of the regular season with a 7-1 record after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Despite the loss to Indiana, the Ducks are in good shape to make the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN Heather Dinich, after week 9.
The Ducks are currently expected to make the 12-team field, along with two other Big Ten teams, including No. 2 Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State. While Oregon's chances of reaching the playoff for a second consecutive season are likely, they still have to take care of business in their remaining games.
The path for Oregon should be simple. If the Ducks win out, they can expect to be in the CFP.
Difficult Remaining Schedule For the Ducks
The Ducks have two remaining difficult road games against Iowa on Nov. 8, after the bye week, and the Washington Huskies in the regular season finale. Iowa currently has a 6-2 record on the season and could be a potential trap game for the Ducks.
Oregon will play Iowa for the first time since joining the Big Ten conference. The two programs have met three previous times, with Oregon leading the series 2-1. The Ducks beat the Hawkeyes 40-18 in Eugene, when they last played in 1994.
Washington also presents a challenge for Oregon in the regular season finale, as the rivalry has always been a highly contested and close matchup. The Huskies won the last matchup in Seattle, winning 36-33. Last season, the Ducks got redemption for that loss and the defeat in the final Pac-12 championship game, winning 49-21 in Eugene.
The Huskies are one of the five teams in the Big Ten with two losses currently. If Washington enters the matchup against Oregon still with two losses on the season, the game against the Ducks could be a playoff elimination game.
In addition to the road tests against Washington and Iowa, Oregon will also have home games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 23 USC Trojans (Nov. 22). The matchup against USC, despite being at Autzen Stadium will be a difficult game for the Ducks. The Trojans, similar to the Ducks, have an explosive offense that can compete with Oregon in a high-scoring game and pull off an upset win.
How Oregon Earns a Spot in the College Football Playoff
In terms of what the Ducks need to do to secure their spot in the playoff, winning out would guarantee them a place in the 12-team bracket. Oregon, however, could still take a loss and make an argument that they should still receive an at-large bid. Winning out, though, is the best pathway for Oregon to make it to the playoff for a second consecutive season.
Winning out could also potentially earn Oregon a spot in the Big Ten Championship game for a second straight season, depending on how Ohio State and Indiana finish their schedule. The Hoosiers currently have the tiebreaker over the Ducks, as they beat Oregon 30-20 in Eugene on Oct. 11.